Survey Reveals CSU Global Students See a Significant Increase in Income After Program Completion

To measure the return on investment of its programs, CSU Global conducted a survey of undergraduate and graduate program completers.

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global), the CSU System's fully online university, is proud to share the positive impacts of its programs on students' professional success and personal goal-achievement through its 2024 return on investment (ROI) survey. A total of 1,185 responses were collected from undergraduate and graduate students, reporting a significant increase in their income post-program completion.

Among undergraduate degree and certificate program completers, for programs that received statistically significant responses:

Nearly 93% are currently employed.

hold a position in the field or a related field of study. Median income increased from 4% to 58%, depending on the program.

Among graduate degree and certificate program completers, for programs that received statistically significant responses:

94% are currently employed.

hold a position in the field or a related field of study. Median income increased from 30% to 83%, depending on the program.

CSU Global's career-connected programs provide students with the required experiences and skills to successfully meet the needs of today's top employers. Courses are embedded with the knowledge and abilities that align with industry certifications and qualifications; taught by qualified instructors with both academic credentials and industry experience who provide workplace insights; incorporated with internships and work-ready assignments; and integrated with widely used industry tools.

"Our mission is to place students on the path to excellence and help them turn their aspirations into tangible outcomes," said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President of CSU Global. "Tracking our students' success after their program completion helps reinforce the value of our faculty and staff's work on our career-connected courses and programs to ensure we are able to meet industry needs and demands as we collectively adapt the material and tools in our courses to meet the needs of an ever-evolving and increasingly dynamic workforce landscape."

External evaluators also recognize the value of CSU Global's programs including U.S. News & World Report, which ranked the University No. 9 in the nation for Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans and No. 16 for Best Online Bachelor's Programs overall for 2024.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its top priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

