Despite dedicated health insurance resources, home-based patients often manage their complex care coordination on their own

Patient respondents affirmed even the tiniest delays in care delivery can have grave repercussions on their health and lifespan

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health , an innovator in home-based care, today released the results of a landmark home-based care survey. Querying 500 home-based adult patients and 500 paid and unpaid caregivers, survey results point to a broken home-based healthcare experience for both patients and caregivers.

Survey Reveals Exasperated Patients and Caregivers Blame Themselves and Each Other for Delays in Home Based Care

With care moving beyond the walls of health systems and facilities, healthcare delivery is in a transformational moment. It's projected that $265 billion of care services will transition to the home by 2025. 35 million Americans are hospitalized annually , with at least two-thirds discharged to self-care at home. Unsurprisingly, 20% of discharged patients get readmitted to the hospital , and many cite medical supply complications or delays as a contributing factor. More than a third of home-discharged patients transition to higher-cost settings over the course of the following year. These avoidable readmissions take a financial and mental toll on patients.

Health insurers have built care teams to manage home-based patients coordinating in-home support, nutrition services, transportation to appointments, and the delivery of life-saving medical equipment. Coordination services are meant to lower overall healthcare costs and help offload the care burden that patients and caregivers face during a transition to home.

Unfortunately, survey findings show that patients and caregivers are overwhelmed and stressed. Both groups equally (31%) blame each other when there is a delay in receiving life-saving medical equipment. Findings further exhibit that many patients are left in the dark, unaware of any coordinated assistance services made available by their health insurers. An overwhelming majority (77%) of the patients also reported that they are the primary contact for their medical suppliers. The survey also disclosed that 59% of patients received unreliable or poor-quality medical supplies and equipment.

Surveyed patients also shared their personal thoughts on the unreliability of receiving medical equipment:

"Delays make me miss my doses which often lead to symptoms like headache."

"My health is unpredictable; I always need oxygen available because I suffer from breath blockage from time to time, [a] delay may lead my current supply to finish, and I could die."

"I need my dialysis solutions nightly, so not being able to receive them on a timely basis is life or death to me."

Caregivers further divulged their frustrations about the gaps in coordination in home-based care. 60% of caregivers confirmed they had experienced delays or disruptions that kept their patients from receiving medical equipment or supplies. 58% of caregivers surveyed said receiving unreliable or poor-quality medical supplies has negatively impacted either their lives or the lives of their patients.

53 million unpaid adult American caregivers spend on average 23.7 hours a week providing care, equalling a staggering $600 billion in free labor annually. Although initiatives like the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the Biden administration's recent executive order provide some hope, challenges remain. Addressing care transitions, care coordination, social isolation, physical and emotional strain, and financial distress will require innovative regulation, technology and services.

"It's unacceptable that the healthcare system is adding unnecessary stress for patients when they should focus on improving their health outcomes," said Vijay Kedar, co-founder and CEO of Tomorrow Health. "Patients and caregivers need to be educated on the current services their health plans offer, and it is imperative to address the fragmented healthcare ecosystem now. Streamlining and open communication in payor, provider, and supplier operations can immediately impact patient outcomes and costs."

