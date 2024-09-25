Survey Reveals Majority of Americans Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-seven percent of workers in America would experience financial difficulty if their paycheck were delayed a week, according to results from the 2024 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by PayrollOrg (PAYO). This is a one percent decrease over the 2023 survey, which indicated 78 percent of individuals were living paycheck to paycheck.

The annual survey asked respondents how difficult it would be to meet their financial obligations if their paychecks were delayed for a week. Of the 36,729 individuals who responded to this question, 28,375 respondents, or 77 percent, said they would find it somewhat or very difficult to meet their financial obligations.

"With more than 70% of employees saying they will have difficulty making ends meet if a paycheck is delayed, it is critical that organizations ensure employees are paid with speed and accuracy, and consider programs which expedite wage access," said Peter Klukken, head of Money Network at Fiserv. "Investing in payroll programs that enhance financial benefits for employees will help these organizations attract and retain the best talent in a competitive hiring market."

The survey also indicated that earned wage access continues to be a popular option among employees, with 34% of respondents indicating they want earlier access to their wages, consistent with the 2023 results. This steady demand underscores the ongoing appeal and importance of flexible wage options in today's workforce.

"Timely access to pay and benefits are always top of mind for American workers. This year's survey confirms that wages and benefits – especially offering voluntary lifestyle benefits such as earned wage access— are critical to attract and retain an engaged workforce and that will continue as a key area of focus for businesses of all sizes and the American workforce," said Tom Hammond, vice president of strategy, partnership, and business development at Paychex.

PayrollOrg's National Payroll Week website offers educational resources to help employees maximize earnings, boost take-home pay, and enhance savings through smart payroll adjustments.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with PayrollOrg's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 2 – 6, and gathered insights from over 38,600 respondents. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

SOURCE PayrollOrg