Survey Reveals Many U.S. Buyers of Traditional Generators Dissatisfied with Purchase

SEATTLE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increases in extreme weather events and power outages across the U.S., many people have purchased fossil fuel powered generators to safeguard energy supplies for critical devices and even entire households. A new informal survey conducted by EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, however, reveals many buyers are dissatisfied with their traditional portable generator after purchase due to a range of issues, including difficult operation, loud noise levels and a lack of power. Additionally, more than half of EcoFlow customers polled in a separate survey purchased one of the company's portable power stations relying on clean energy to replace a traditional generator.

Increased Power Outages

Climate Central reports approximately 83% of major U.S. power outages between 2000 and 2021 are attributed to weather-related events. And that the average annual number of weather-related power outages increased by roughly 78% during 2011-2021, compared to 2000-2010.

Experts predict climate change and an unreliable power grid will continue to drive more power outages into the future. Beyond mere inconvenience, these outages can also contribute to life-threatening events as everything from refrigeration, heating, air conditioning, emergency communications and medical devices can all be impacted. The consequences of an outage can also be expensive due to everything from frozen pipes, flooeded basements, mold removal, emergency hotel stays and spoiled food.

Survey Results: Numerous Pain Points

An increasing number of people have turned to generators using combustion engines, including portable and larger standby units, to protect themselves from the risks of an extended outage. But according to EcoFlow's survey of 2,241 buyers of the 12 top-selling gas generators with 2kW to 10kW power output on Amazon in 2023, many have significant complaints about their purchase:

51% said gas generators were difficult to use, citing issues such as overheating and overloading, difficulty starting them and the need to perform regular maintenance.

18% complained about loud noise levels.

17% were dissatisfied with the lack of high-voltage capability, such as the inability to supply refrigerators and air conditioners.

16% cited inferior quality control and after-sales service.

14% complained about engine and oil problems, such as insufficient fuel storage as well as technical issues leading to poor fuel efficiency.

13% mentioned problems with the generator design, such as poor ergonomics and weight.

Alternative Solution: Clean Energy Batteries

Considering these pain points, many people are looking at alternative solutions, such as portable power stations using lithium batteries that can store grid energy and continue to be charged with solar energy.

Based on ongoing follow-up interviews of 1,544 EcoFlow users, results show many are switching from gas generators to portable power stations, with more than half of them by 2024 saying they did just that.

Furthermore, over 65% of them recommend portable power stations for being "expandable, portable, and easy to use." Other positives many users cited were silent operation, reliability, build quality, safety and an impressive power output-to-size ratio.

"Our survey reveals a number of issues people have when it comes to traditional generator technology and the poor user experience they often provide," said Brian Essenmacher, EcoFlow's North American head of business development. "Thanks to rapid advances in energy storage technology, those looking to protect themselves from power outages now have more choices. At EcoFlow, we are working rapidly to expand these options further, providing clean, reliable and convenient alternatives, whether people want to power a few devices or appliances or an entire home."

The survey comes in the lead-up to a major new product launch scheduled for June 24 that will once again see EcoFlow set the benchmark for ease of use, superior performance, quiet operation and smart home integration when it comes to home and personal energy storage.

Methodology

EcoFlow conducted the survey using both quantitative and qualitative methods. An online questionnaire, prepared by the EcoFlow Research Institute and distributed by Ipsos and Kentar, was completed by 2,241 buyers of top-selling gas generators on Amazon in 2023. Follow-up interviews with 1,544 EcoFlow consumers in the U.S., conducted from December 2023 to January 2024, were analyzed to understand why users switch to portable power stations.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a trusted energy companion for families across the world, providing simple, flexible and reliable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

