Survey Reveals Most Common Ways Business Travelers Bond With Colleagues

Choice's new nationwide advertising campaign, featuring the tagline " Our Business is You ," serves as the capstone to years of strategic investments in its brands and technology. The investments are aimed at providing everything today's business travelers want and need — while making it easy for corporate travel managers to do their jobs:

: Purposefully designed for the time-starved, modern business traveler, Choice's upscale Cambria Hotels brand is rapidly expanding in major business hubs nationwide and is fast approaching 50 hotels open in top-tier markets. Cambria Hotels offers a full bar and bistro with dining featuring freshly prepared food, locally sourced craft beer and signature cocktails — providing business travelers with the perfect setting to forge bonds with their colleagues. Comfort : With over 2,100 worldwide locations, Comfort hotels are ready to welcome business travelers everywhere they need to be — and allow them to bond over the brand's trademark complimentary, hearty and healthy breakfast. Comfort is steadily progressing on a systemwide renovation that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo — signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside .

: With over 2,100 worldwide locations, Comfort hotels are ready to welcome business travelers everywhere they need to be — and allow them to bond over the brand's trademark complimentary, hearty and healthy breakfast. Comfort is steadily progressing on a systemwide renovation that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo — signaling to guests on the of the hotel that something's new on the . Custom-built technology: Choice Hotels has invested heavily in developing technology that makes it easy to do business. In addition to being the first hotel company to offer Virtual Pay on its consumer-facing website — allowing corporate travel managers to book reservations using a centralized form of payment without having to supply each traveler with a physical card or provide an authorization form — Choice rolled out a Group Management Platform to simplify the process of planning and booking group travel.

"We pride ourselves on listening to travel buyers and acting on what they tell us, whether the topic is enhancing our brands, leveraging technology to make life easier, or tailoring our loyalty program to fit their needs," said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. "Choice's new tagline, 'Our Business is You,' reaffirms that we have your corporate travel needs covered — whatever business you're in."

Choice Hotels has tailored its award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program to meet the needs of business travelers. Members can use the points they earn on business trips to enjoy free nights on their next vacation at over 7,000 hotels around the world or for gift cards. As a bonus, Choice Privileges members who book stays that include at least one Sunday-through-Thursday night are given rewards right when they check-in on top of the points they earn. With the Your Extras program, exclusively from Choice Privileges, business travelers can enjoy something for themselves during their trip or after, with perks that include a coffee gift card or Amazon or Uber credit.

"We welcome corporate travel managers to take advantage of our industry-leading incentives — and learn how they can share in the savings of booking with Choice Hotels," said Chad Fletcher, vice president, global sales, Choice Hotels. "Our team at this year's GBTA Convention is excited to showcase all the ways Choice is working to make your job easier and more efficient."

GBTA attendees who visit the Choice Hotels booth, #417, can enter a raffle to win one of five vouchers for a free, two-night stay at a Cambria hotel. Attendees who pre-book appointments will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Methodology

Choice Hotels International, Inc. conducted a nationwide survey of 1,100 Americans to better understand how travel impacts their work relationships. The survey was done in collaboration with survey platform Pollfish.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

