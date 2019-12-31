Survey Reveals Nearly 50% of Respondents Would Give Up Pizza or Alcohol Forever To Maintain Goal Weight

Notably, nearly 50% of respondents would give up alcohol or pizza forever in order to stay at their goal weight/physique; women favored giving up pizza while men favored giving up alcohol. 1.5% even said they would be willing to give up sex, while 11% would give up caffeine and 19% noted they wouldn't be willing to give up anything at all.

When it comes to motivation, 11% of respondents admitted their main motivating factor was "doing it for the 'gram." Similarly, 30% were motivated by their own self-image. And, 44% noted health concerns as the number one reason motivating them to lose weight in the New Year.

Additional highlights of the survey results include:

More than 66% of respondents say they feel healthier now than they did 5 years ago.





47% of respondents note working out in small group setting (less than 20 people) would be the most motivating, 21% say working out by themselves is the most motivating and 19% noted working out with a friend would motivate them the most; women favored small group workouts while men favored working out with a friend.





47% of respondents feel the hardest commitment to stick with is a wellness/fitness routine, 33% noted a subscription service (i.e. meal service delivery), and cable TV tied with marriage with 8% of respondents noting they could be the hardest commitments to stick with long term.





99% of respondents feel working out is good for their mental health, and 97% of respondents noted that working out helped to relieve stress. These results support growing research about the benefits of exercise and its role in overall well-being.





and 97% of respondents noted that working out helped to relieve stress. These results support growing research about the benefits of exercise and its role in overall well-being. When asked about which area of the health club intimidates them the most? 37% noted weights followed by 17% noting group fitness and 14% noting yoga. Women were most intimidated by weights while men by yoga.

Life Time conducted the survey as part of its annual promise to help American's commit to One Positive Action through Commitment Day which launched on January 1, 2013, as a nationwide movement to inspire and encourage positive change. Since then, hundreds of thousands have participated in making a commitment to better their health, communities and selves.

Commitment Day 2020 events will be held across Life Time's 150 athletic resorts in the United States now through January 5 with complimentary fitness and family workout classes as well as a 5K on January 1 and an Indoor Triathlon on January 5 at participating locations. Life Time clubs are also open to the public during this time. For more information or to register for events please visit www.CommitmentDay.com.

About Commitment Day

Life Time launched Commitment Day on January 1, 2013, as a nationwide movement to inspire and encourage positive change. Since then, hundreds of thousands have participated in making a commitment to better their health, communities and selves. In 2020, Commitment Day is challenging people in a new way – to commit to taking One Positive Action toward a healthier, happier life. In support of this goal, Life Time locations across the country will be open to everyone from December 28 through January 5 with a broad array of healthy and motivating events for all levels and abilities. Additional information and registration is available online at CommitmentDay.com.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 150 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time athletic resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

