Survey Reveals Tech-supported, Contactless 'New Normal' For Hotels, Resorts and Casinos Amid COVID-19

CONWAY, Ark., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a leading provider of custom software solutions for mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the private and public sector today announced the results of a new blind survey of over 1000 people in the United States who have stayed at a hotel, resort, or casino in the past two years regarding their sentiment about COVID-19 practices, concerns, and technology in the hospitality industry.

Notably, the survey found 90% say it is very important the facility they visit enforces COVID-19 safety policies, while almost 80% have avoided staying in a hotel, casino, or resort specifically due to COVID-19. In addition, nearly 90% prefer that the hotel they visit has a mobile app offering the ability to completely manage their stay without having to interact with a person – and 86% would choose one hotel over another if one offered the option of a mobile application offering a fully contactless mobile check-in, concierge, check-out and facility reservation services.

"COVID-19 has accelerated customer demand for technologies such as mobile check-in apps, keyless entry, and mobile concierge services that enable a contactless experience while adding convenience that did not exist in the past," said Jonathan Sasse, chief strategy officer at Metova. "And not only are these technologies a deciding factor when a customer has the choice to pick one hotel, casino, or resort over another, but the overall desire for them is here to stay."

Metova's Fall 2020 Hospitality Survey:

78% have avoided staying in a hotel, casino, or resort specifically due to COVID-19

90% say it is very or extremely important that the facility they stay at enforces COVID-19 safety policies

Nearly 90% prefer that the hotel they stay at has a mobile app offering the ability to completely manage a stay without having to interact with a person

86% say other things being equal, they would choose one hotel over another if one offered the option of a fully contactless mobile check-in, concierge, check-out, and facility reservation app

60% have stayed in a hotel, casino, or resort in the past 6 months

82% feel the COVID-19 pandemic will bring about changes to the onsite lodging experience that will last well into the future

Mobile check-in and alerts for on-site amenities (68%), access to room via mobile app (61%), and online concierge services via mobile app (55%) are the changes of most value to in a future hotel stay

ABOUT METOVA

Founded in 2006, with a belief that mobile would be even more transformative than the internet, Metova set out to build innovative mobile applications while also creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues to build on its success by retaining world-class talent and helping companies transform their business through technology. After i dentifying customer needs , informed through industry-trusted surveys and analysis , Metova defines and builds the experiences customers expect, aligned with business goals to streamline workflows and increase revenues – while delighting customers and disrupting industries.

