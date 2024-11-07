Survey Shows Automotive Service Technicians Want More Data-Driven Tools

Anyline's AI-powered mobile data capture technology helps address industry challenges and technician needs

VIENNA, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyline , a global leader in AI-powered mobile data capture and insights, is highlighting the increasingly critical role of technology in addressing key challenges facing the tire and automotive service industry. The company released the results of a recent survey of automotive service technicians at a press conference held today at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) tradeshow in Las Vegas. The survey sheds fresh light on technicians' perceptions of advanced technology, and how it can be used to streamline operations and improve the overall customer service experience.

Anyline’s AI-powered tire scanning technology equips automotive technicians with efficient, data-driven insights to assess tire health, ultimately streamlining service.

According to the Anyline survey, 70% of technicians today say at least half of their daily tasks depend on some level of technology, and a large majority (68%) feel comfortable using advanced digital diagnostic tools. When asked about using a smartphone to instantly measure tire tread depth, a new technology platform from Anyline, 60% of techs expressed interest in incorporating this tool into their daily workflow. Furthermore, 87% of those surveyed say digital data and analytics build customer trust and improve satisfaction.

"Our survey confirms a growing enthusiasm among technicians for technology's role in shaping the future of automotive service," said Chris Garcia, head of U.S. automotive at Anyline. "Anyline is excited to contribute to this technology revolution with our mobile data capture platforms that increase operational efficiency and eliminate manual data-entry errors. Digitized data empower techs to service more vehicles every day, reducing customer wait times and improving the overall service experience."

Anyline's Technology Addresses Industry Challenges & Technician's Needs

The increasing integration of tech-focused solutions comes amid looming concerns over a recognized shortage of skilled labor in the industry. Nearly half of survey respondents

(46%) cite a technician shortage as the biggest challenge they will face over the next decade. In response, future-forward automotive service shops are leveraging digital vehicle diagnostic platforms to enhance operational efficiency and enable the technicians they have on staff to service more vehicles per day.

"Anyline's vehicle and tire scanning technology helps address the industry's labor challenges and technicians' needs head-on," added Garcia. "Shops that deploy digital tire and vehicle inspection platforms are better positioned to recruit and retain highly sought after technicians. These tools eliminate manual data entry and streamline operations so technicians can spend more time under the hood doing the parts of the job they enjoy most."

Over half of techs today (57%) still manually log tire information into point-of-sale systems and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, and almost three-fourths of those surveyed (72%) say manual data entry is time consuming for automotive service technicians.

The tire sidewall and tread depth scanner from Anyline is an AI-powered platform that integrates with existing digital vehicle inspection and point-of-sale systems. It instantly transforms captured data into actionable insights, optimizing automotive service operations and reducing human error. The Anyline platform can also measure tire tread depth from any smartphone or mobile device, helping technicians quickly and easily detect dangerous wear and enhance driver safety.

For more information about the Anyline mobile data capture platform, click here.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as NAPA, Discount Tire, Continental, Michelin and Shopmonkey. For more information, visit www.anyline.com .

Contacts

Anyline

Jon Stotts, [email protected]

Sr. PR and Communications Manager

Tiny Mighty Communications

Jordan Moore, [email protected]

Sydney Goggans, [email protected]

SOURCE Anyline