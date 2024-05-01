Survey Shows Stark Difference in Satisfaction Rates Among Skin Cancer Patients Treated Surgically and Nonsurgically

BURR RIDGE, Ill., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT, or the GentleCure™ Experience), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer, today announced survey results showing a sharp difference in how patients treated for common skin cancer feel about their surgical versus nonsurgical procedures.

The survey involved 3,915 individuals who had been treated for nonmelanoma skin cancer one or more times. Eighty-six percent said they were happy with their choice of Image-Guided SRT, while only 24 percent said they were happy with their choice of Mohs surgery. Asked if they would recommend their treatment to a friend or loved one, 83 percent said yes about Image-Guided SRT, while 13 percent said the same for surgery.

SkinCure Oncology Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt explained, "With GentleCure, we're providing cancer center level of care in the private practice. There are relatively few Mohs surgeons in the U.S., and they're especially rare in rural America, so providing this option in the local dermatology practice is a potential life-saver for many."

Dermatologists across the country are celebrating the introduction of this nonsurgical treatment for the nation's most common cancer type – nonmelanoma skin cancer. While May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, early-adopter skin specialists in 40 states are already providing the GentleCure Experience to patients who prefer to avoid surgery or for whom surgery is not recommended.

The GentleCure Experience involves the use of low-level x-rays, precisely targeted with high-definition ultrasound imaging, to destroy cancer cells. The painless procedure, which only takes minutes, is repeated over a series of visits to the dermatologist's office. This newer, noninvasive option produces the same 99%+ cure rate as traditional Mohs surgery, with none of the pain or surgical scarring that often accompanies that nearly century-old procedure.

CEO Brandt added, "It is absolutely essential for patients to have information on all available treatment options, both surgical and nonsurgical, so they can make informed decisions about their care. Image-Guided SRT is the most exciting technological innovation in dermatology today."

To date, five governors and a host of mayors have issued formal proclamations celebrating nonmelanoma skin cancer awareness weeks coinciding with first-in-state and -county offerings of Image-Guided SRT. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, in his proclamation last Fall, noted, "Some 3.3 million people in the United States are diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer each year," and those individuals "should discuss their treatment options with their doctors and other healthcare providers in a timely fashion. The Commonwealth of Kentucky … encourages its citizens to learn about risk factors, preventive strategies and available treatment options."

For more information about the GentleCure Experience and assistance in finding a provider near you, visit GentleCure.com.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 75,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com , and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Matt Russell

Russell Public Communications

520-232-9840

[email protected]

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology