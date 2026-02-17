Survey Shows U.S. Teens Aren't Concerned About Impact of AI on Their Future Employability, but Should They Be?

Research by Junior Achievement USA and Ipsos Indicates Teens Remain Optimistic About Their Futures, Despite Predictions About AI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of U.S. teens by Junior Achievement USA (JA) and global research firm Ipsos shows that 73 percent of respondents believe AI (Artificial Intelligence) will have a mostly positive effect, or no impact at all, on their ability to get a good job that pays their expenses in the future. This, despite recent estimates by various experts of significant job losses due to AI within the next five years. The survey of 1,005 U.S. teens between the ages of 13 and 17 was conducted between January 27-28, 2026.

The survey also found that while 68 percent of teens plan to attend college, only about half of those (35%) knew what major they wanted to study. Additionally, 71 percent of teens are confident their future job or career will cover living expenses, while 90 percent expect to do as well or better financially than their parents or grandparents, despite many reports that Gen Z is struggling to keep up with previous generations.

"It's encouraging that today's teens are optimistic about the future, and we need to meet that optimism by ensuring students have the skillsets and mindsets to navigate the changes that may be coming with AI and other advances," said Junior Achievement USA CEO Jack Harris. "While nobody can predict what's going to happen tomorrow, the way students are educated today may not keep pace with the technological changes on the horizon. Helping students understand what skills will be needed in the years ahead is a priority for Junior Achievement."

Junior Achievement recently announced a new strategic approach aimed at better preparing current and future students for the expected impact of AI on jobs and a rapidly changing economy. Under the title, "Education for What's Next," Junior Achievement is ensuring today's Generation Z and Gen Alpha students are equipped with the durable skills needed to succeed tomorrow in a world where AI and automation may make it more difficult to get that first job, or even to find one that pays a living wage. These skills include critical and creative thinking, communication, collaboration, continuous learning, and technological literacy, including AI.

As part of its new strategy, Junior Achievement is placing greater emphasis on promoting life experiences that are linked to increased economic mobility. According to the Camber Collective, these include mentorship during adolescence, pursuing education or training past high school, obtaining a college degree in a high-demand field, and starting a business. Recent research by Ipsos of Gen Y & Z Junior Achievement Alumni (former JA students) shows majorities of alumni credit Junior Achievement for influencing their decisions related to these kinds of life experiences.

A full overview of Junior Achievement's strategic approach can be found at JA.org/Next.

Survey Methodology

These are findings for research that was conducted by Ipsos as part of a multi-client omnibus program, where questions on various topics are included in one interview and clients share demographic information collected. This was collected from one omnibus wave, fielded January 27-28, 2026, resulting in n=1,005 total online completes. For this survey, post-hoc weights were made to the population characteristics on teenager's age, gender, region and parent's ethnicity and income. Teenage respondents were reached via their adult parents/guardians 18 years of age or older. The results of this research have a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for all respondents.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is education for what's next. As a strategic partner working in collaboration with educators, employers, investors, leaders, and the communities they serve, we are dedicated to helping students achieve academically today and economically tomorrow. As a leader in experiential learning operating on a national scale with over a century of experience, we are driving toward lasting change. This means ensuring a generation of students has the transferable skills and competencies needed to navigate a rapidly changing world. By delivering career-connected learning, we are invested in accelerating economic mobility through education. By helping students become confident, capable, and connected today, we can ensure they have access to opportunity-filled futures tomorrow. Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.8 million students annually across nearly 100 U.S. markets, and is part of JA Worldwide, which serves over 19.9 million students in more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.ja.org.

