Survey: Tech workers brace for skill expiration, pressuring employers to adapt quickly

40% of tech workers expect skills to be outdated within three years, urging companies to prioritize smarter learning strategies for 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 40% of tech professionals predicting their skills will be obsolete within three years, Kahoot!'s 2024 Workplace Culture Report highlights a growing challenge for employers as they solidify their 2025 training plans. Rapid change, largely driven by AI, is pushing tech and software industry workers to demand more relevant and adaptive upskilling solutions. Current training models are falling short, leaving many employees anxious and unprepared to meet evolving job and career demands.

Kahoot! Workplace Culture Report - Tech Edition

"The message from tech professionals is clear—without tailored support, they risk falling behind in an industry that evolves relentlessly," said Sean D'Arcy, Chief Solutions Officer at Kahoot!. "For companies, this is a call to action. Investing in flexible and adaptive learning keeps teams competitive, builds a workforce ready to innovate, and positions businesses to lead in their field and adapt to future challenges."

AI drives urgency for adaptable skills

Tech professionals are grappling with the pace of change. While 40% worry their skills will become outdated within three years, 32% specifically cite AI's rapid evolution as their main source of anxiety. Nearly a quarter (23%) fear being replaced due to outdated skills. Beyond AI, 33% of tech workers say their roles require a high level of continuous learning just to keep up with new developments. Employers have an opportunity to address this by adopting a continuous learning approach that evolves alongside industry demands, providing adaptable learning pathways to reduce job insecurity and ensure long-term relevance.

Outdated training models are losing engagement

Many tech workers feel disconnected from traditional training approaches. According to the Kahoot! report insights, 40% believe their employers' learning agendas fail to address individual career goals, while 39% lack opportunities for peer-to-peer learning. Additionally, 41% say their employers fail to align learning goals with career advancement opportunities, leaving employees feeling unsupported in their long-term growth. Transparency is also a problem, with 36% citing insufficient communication about organizational skill needs and gaps. Nearly half (43%) always or often find existing training boring and irrelevant, further highlighting the need for relevant and engaging content and delivery.

Complexity and workload are major barriers to upskilling success

Learning fatigue is also real—38% say complex training content is difficult to grasp, while 56% struggle to balance learning with everyday work tasks. Moreover, 42% report that mentors or coaches are hardly or not at all accessible, making it harder to navigate learning journeys. Employers need to create flexible, focused learning modules that fit seamlessly into daily routines and provide the necessary support to ensure learning success.

Tailored learning and genuine recognition infuse new energy into tech talent development

Nearly half of tech professionals shared that they would prefer simulation-based (49%) and game-based learning (47%). Recognition matters, too—93% say acknowledgment of their upskilling efforts would enhance motivation - yet 32% said their company doesn't recognize their learning achievements. While most respondents agree that their companies create a supportive learning environment, 36% said they currently work in a culture with limited encouragement and incentives for pursuing further education. Adaptive learning methods, personalized to individual needs, and meaningful recognition are essential for keeping tech talent engaged and prepared for future challenges.

TTEC, a global CX technology and services company, uses Kahoot! to transform traditional training into an engaging, hands-on experience: "We aim to utilize evidence-based learning, and by leveraging Kahoot!'s interactive tools, we saw a 53% increase in training NPS and a 36.7% reduction in attrition during training," said Miguel "Iggy" Buenavista, Learning and Development Manager at TTEC.

About the Kahoot! 2024 Workplace Culture Report: Technology Edition

This survey was conducted online within the United States by market-research consultancy Researchscape on behalf of Kahoot! from August 26 to September 3, 2024. A total of 1,041 full time office workers from selected industries including technology, healthcare and financial services participated in the survey. This report specifically highlights data and trends within the technology sector. For more questions on the research, please contact [email protected] or visit kahoot.com .

