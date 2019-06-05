SurveyAdvantage Announces the Launch of LoyaltyLoop®

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveyAdvantage recently launched LoyaltyLoop®, a fully managed customer feedback and review gathering service for any business. The LoyaltyLoop online review management software platform features customer relationship management software that monitors customer satisfaction for improved reputation management.

Online Review Management Platform With Customer Loyalty Tracking

LOYALTYLOOP DOES THE WORK

Unlike most other online review gathering services, the LoyaltyLoop support team proactively manages the setup, implementation and ongoing reporting process for the client. LoyaltyLoop staff will make all needed adjustments along the way, while also being available to provide timely support. A dedicated support team is assigned to each client to answer any questions regarding implementation that may arise.

ONLINE REVIEW GATHERING - HOW IT WORKS

The LoyaltyLoop system gathers online reviews using customer feedback surveys. LoyaltyLoop management software tracks the Net Promoter Score® (NPS) while comparing client performance vs the competition. The ability to continually measure customer satisfaction levels using the time-proven Net Promoter Score (NPS) calculation metric allows businesses to use this data to improve sales by increasing the number of loyal customers coming to or returning to the client brand.

SOLICIT VERIFIED CUSTOMER FEEDBACK VIA SURVEYS

The other advantage LoyaltyLoop provides is the ability to easily solicit the feedback from verified customers who recently transacted with the client's business. LoyaltyLoop's online software platform tracks customer satisfaction levels, monitors trends and compares performance vs competition. LoyaltyLoop also makes it easy for customers to post online reviews on Google, Facebook and other platforms.

LEVERAGING LOYAL ADVOCATES

The best customers are always the best advocates. Client's use the power of surveys to identify new business opportunities from their existing, happy customers that might not otherwise be known. LoyaltyLoop's simple surveys identify the most loyal consumers so positive reviews can easily be gathered from them. Online reviews posted by loyal customers on Google, Facebook and other review sites strongly influence others to step up and buy. LoyaltyLoop will automatically encourage your customers to post online reviews to help promote your business to others.

POST NEW TESTIMONIALS

With a click of a button, the LoyaltyLoop platform allows the client to quickly and easily publish testimonials directly to the client's website, Facebook page, and other social media sites. Testimonials are comments provided by customers during the survey, where the customer has granted the client permission to use their comments for marketing purposes.

Visit www.loyaltyloop.com for further details and information.

ABOUT LOYALTYLOOP:

The LoyaltyLoop system gathers online reviews using customer feedback surveys. LoyaltyLoop management software then tracks the Net Promoter Score® (NPS) to continually measure customer satisfaction levels. This allows businesses to improve sales by increasing the number of loyal customers.

Media Contact:

John DiPippo

(401) 560-0311

215343@email4pr.com

SOURCE LoyaltyLoop

Related Links

https://www.loyaltyloop.com

