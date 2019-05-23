"Survival: The Exhibition" To Make World Premiere At The Witte Museum

ATLANTA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure awaits visitors of all ages when Survival: The Exhibition, created by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., makes its world premiere this Saturday at the Witte Museum in San Antonio. The highly engaging exhibition is the newest addition to Imagine Exhibitions' diverse portfolio of global traveling entertainment and immersive experiences.

Survival: The Exhibition is the world's first and only traveling exhibition that provides practical, real-world, and science-based techniques to prepare visitors of all ages for survival situations they may actually face. An interactive, informative and safe place to learn and test essential survival skills, the exhibition features ten zones that simulate extreme environments. Each zone combines STEM concepts with hands-on challenges that teach the scientific principles behind key survival tactics.

Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions said "I'm thrilled that Imagine Exhibitions will be mounting the world premiere of Survival: The Exhibition at the Witte Museum. As a lover of the outdoors myself, it was important to me to develop an experience that inspires young adventurers to problem solve, collaborate, and think critically."

Survival: The Exhibition was built with input from a panel of expert advisors in the fields of Anthropology, Geography, Recreation Management, Wilderness Survival, Emergency Medicine and Herbalism. From the rainforest to the high mountains, the extreme cold to the temperate forest—the exhibition invites visitors of all ages to experience the thrill of adventure, gain an appreciation for the wonders of nature, and prepare for the unexpected. Through collaboration and problem solving, kids, families, and groups will learn first aid, signaling and navigation, outdoor gear essentials, how to find food and water, and more.

"Survival: The Exhibition aligns with the Witte Museum's mission to empower people to experience nature in all its forms," said Marise McDermott, President and CEO of the Witte Museum. "We are honored to host the world premiere of this amazing exhibit that pays homage to our beautiful state and planet."

The exhibition culminates in the Adventure Zone Ropes Course and Zip Line, where visitors' confidence and problem-solving skills are put to the test.

Created and managed by Imagine Exhibitions, Survival: The Exhibition is backed by the company's trusted reputation as a leader in delivering the world's most compelling immersive experiences. With unmatched talent in sales, marketing, design, operations, and production, Imagine Exhibitions delivers the experts behind the experience as a "gift with purchase" to its clients. Survival: The Exhibition promises to deliver on the company's commitment to educate, entertain, and enlighten consumers worldwide.

The exhibition is now available for booking Fall 2019 and beyond.

About Imagine Exhibitions

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 35 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, zoos, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens, and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. With diverse experience in the museum and entertainment industries, Imagine Exhibitions consistently develops exhibitions that educate and excite while exceeding attendance goals. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

About the Witte Museum

Founded in 1926, the Witte Museum is where Nature, Science and Culture Meet, through the lens of Texas Deep Time, and the themes of Land, Water and Sky. Located on the banks of the San Antonio River in Brackenridge Park, the Witte Museum is San Antonio's premier museum promoting lifelong learning through innovative exhibitions, programs and collections in natural history, science and South Texas heritage.

