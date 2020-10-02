SurvivorNet Finds That 1 in 3 Women Delayed Their Mammograms Due to COVID-19, While 45% Are More Nervous About Visiting a Doctor

The responses confirmed that COVID-19 has indeed impacted women's medical care. In regard to annual mammograms, the most effective tool in catching breast cancer early, 1 in 3 women reported that they've delayed them. Furthermore, 45% of respondents said that, in the wake of the outbreak, they are nervous or concerned when visiting their physician.

Breast Health is a Lower Priority - Among the respondents, 1 in 3 women claimed that COVID-19 has negatively impacted breast care, while 29% of those surveyed admitted that their breast health has become a lower priority since the beginning of the outbreak.

- Among the respondents, 1 in 3 women claimed that COVID-19 has negatively impacted breast care, while 29% of those surveyed admitted that their breast health has become a lower priority since the beginning of the outbreak. Increased Anxiety During Mammograms - In addition to being afraid to visit their doctors, the survey found that 28% of women who continued with their annual mammograms during COVID-19 experienced "moderate to severe" anxiety in the process, fearing exposure to COVID-19.

"This year, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is more important than ever before," says Steve Alperin, CEO and Co-founder of SurvivorNet. "Women everywhere are grappling with the fear of a pandemic that casts a shadow over their breast health."

