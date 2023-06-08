Susan Frech Named Chief Revenue Officer of TINT

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TINT, the leading all-in-one Social Content and Community Platform, is thrilled to announce it has named Susan Frech to the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Drawing upon her expansive MarTech knowledge and proven track record in revenue growth, Sue will ensure TINT's continued authority as the leading source for community building, UGC, and social content.

Sue brings an extensive background in solving business challenges through innovative marketing technology, having joined TINT following its acquisition of Vesta, the online brand community platform she founded and led as CEO.

"Sue is a trailblazer in brand marketing and technology, building a ground-breaking platform that empowers marketers to foster lasting relationships with their audience through community," says Sameer Kamat, CEO, TINT. "Her experience with top global brands makes her the ideal leader to capitalize on the alignment of TINT's Social Content and Community technology with brands' growing need to build and harness the power of their audience."

Sue has spent her career redefining digital marketing. She has over twenty-five years of experience in brand and shopper marketing, MarTech, and advertising at brands such as Kraft and Glaxo-SmithKline. 

In 2009, she founded Vesta, an industry-first platform that enables brands to create thriving community destinations to mobilize advocates, elevate consumer experience and sales, and deliver insights. She led the company in connecting millions of consumers with many top brands including Unilever, ARM & HAMMER™, BIC and more.

"I am honored and excited to be a part of TINT's continued growth as we embrace Community Powered Marketing, providing an all-in-one solution to enable brands to own every stage of the consumer journey," says Sue. "Working alongside Sameer and our exceptional team, we will continue to revolutionize the marketing landscape, delivering innovative solutions that drive consumer engagement and content and fuel growth for our clients."

About TINT
TINT is the world's most powerful all-in-one Social Content and Community Platform - helping brands connect with their communities of fans, customers, and creators for trust-driven marketing. TINT works with over 5,000 brands in 173 countries and across every category, empowering them to create deeper connections that deliver engagement, UGC, increased sales, and action at every step of the customer journey. For more information: www.tintup.com

