Susan Golden Joins Lafayette Square as Head of Loan Operations

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square , an impact-driven, minority-owned investment platform, is pleased to announce that Susan Golden has joined the firm as Head of Loan Operations. With over 30 years of experience in leveraged finance management, reporting, and accountancy, Ms. Golden will be responsible for loan operations, servicing, and agency functions within Lafayette.

Before joining Lafayette, Ms. Golden was a longtime executive at Cerberus, a leading private equity firm specializing in alternative investing. Since 2002, she had been Director of Finance and Operations, where she was instrumental in building the infrastructure, systems, and teams needed to support their sponsor finance unit, previously known as Dymas Capital Management.

"Sue brings extensive, in-the-trenches experience with complex loan operations and administration," said Damien Dwin, Founder & CEO of Lafayette Square. "Given the speed with which we aim to bring needed capital to underserved communities, her talents and capabilities will be invaluable as we ramp up our deployment and begin putting credit to work."

Earlier in her career, from 1991-2002, Ms. Golden held roles of increasing accountability in finance, loan operations, reporting & administration at Heller Financial, culminating in Vice President – Operations Management for GE Capital Corporation, following the 2001 merger of those two organizations. In that capacity, she oversaw a team of more than twenty professionals supporting its $4.5 billion loan administration business and was instrumental in integrating two distinct company cultures to successfully form the Center of Operational Excellence.

"I'm very eager to get to work with Damien and the experienced credit professionals across Lafayette Square," said Ms. Golden. "The firm's mission is a compelling one, and deploying capital across the country at scale requires a sophisticated administrative approach to ensure we're maintaining documentation seamlessly, accomplishing our accountability goals, and maximizing our resources."

Ms. Golden holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from De Paul University, complemented by a Six Sigma Green Belt from Heller Financial. She is a former Board member and patient advisor for the University of Chicago's Womanlab platform.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working with local partners to create an inclusive American economy. Through capital and services, we confront critical societal challenges in three core areas: housing, jobs, and financial inclusion. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

