Susan Song Recognized as one of the Top Women in Communications

Keesler Federal CMO Receives Prestigious National Ragan Award

BILOXI, Miss., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Song, Chief Marketing Officer of Keesler Federal Credit Union, has been named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026, the credit union announced Thursday.

Song was selected from Ragan's largest field of nominees ever as one of the Top Ten women communications executives in the nation in the "Change Agent" category. Song and the other winners will be honored at Ragan's awards luncheon in New York on March 3.

Susan Song, Chief Marketing Officer, Keesler Federal Credit Union

Song modernized the credit union's marketing organization by implementing marketing technology to improve measurement, personalization, and cross-channel decision-making. She elevated the Keesler Federal brand through a refreshed, more legible, and differentiated brand identity by enhancing branch signage and driving market expansion by activating the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sponsorship.

This boosted awareness in the New Orleans market and helped catalyze the historic merger between Keesler Federal and Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union - the largest credit union merger in Louisiana and Mississippi history. In 2025, she launched the credit union's first-ever brand campaign, 'Live Your Way', which has earned multiple awards.

"Effective marketing must be both creative and accountable," said Song. "In addition to capturing hearts and minds we also need to focus on measurable outcomes so we can be a strategic partner to the business and drive member growth and engagement."

The Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards are recognized as one of the most respected and prestigious national recognition programs in the communications industry. The annual awards honor women who are redefining the future of PR, media relations, internal communications, brand storytelling, DEI, crisis management, digital strategy and more. The program seeks to acknowledge the most influential women who shape the narrative of organizations, advance high-level communications strategy, and drive meaningful change in their fields.

About Keesler Federal

Established in 1947 in Biloxi, Keesler Federal is the largest credit union headquartered in Mississippi, with more than 370,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Named by Newsweek in 2025 as one of the best credit unions in America for the third consecutive year, the not-for-profit cooperative has more than 50 branches in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the UK. Keesler Federal membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school within its service areas. For more information, visit KFCU.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

