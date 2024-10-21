Susan Springfield Named one of Memphis Business Journal's Women Who Lead

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

Oct 21, 2024, 14:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Susan Springfield was named one of Memphis Business Journal's Women Who Lead, a special feature recognizing women in leadership roles in public and private companies.

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Springfield was recognized as First Horizon's Chief Credit Officer. As she reflected on her career and upcoming retirement, she reported that one of her most rewarding achievements was the opportunity to mentor and develop others. 

Susan Springfield named one of Memphis Business Journal’s Women Who Lead. Photo credit: Lisa Buser Photography
"Congratulations to Susan on this well-deserved honor," said First Horizon Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "We are extraordinarily grateful for the contributions she has made within our organization and in our community. A true leader invests in the growth of others, and Susan's impact on the associates she has mentored is not measured by the titles they hold, but by the lasting impact they make on the lives they inspire."

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

