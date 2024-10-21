MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Susan Springfield was named one of Memphis Business Journal's Women Who Lead, a special feature recognizing women in leadership roles in public and private companies.

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Springfield was recognized as First Horizon's Chief Credit Officer. As she reflected on her career and upcoming retirement, she reported that one of her most rewarding achievements was the opportunity to mentor and develop others.

Susan Springfield named one of Memphis Business Journal’s Women Who Lead. Photo credit: Lisa Buser Photography

"Congratulations to Susan on this well-deserved honor," said First Horizon Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "We are extraordinarily grateful for the contributions she has made within our organization and in our community. A true leader invests in the growth of others, and Susan's impact on the associates she has mentored is not measured by the titles they hold, but by the lasting impact they make on the lives they inspire."

