Susana Mir's new book "Recetas del corazón para el corazón" brings a comprehensive medium leading to a heart-healthy lifestyle and diet for the family

Mir shares, " Recetas del corazón para el corazón was born initially from the experience of having a family member with the condition of hypertension. I highlight condition, because we must understand that it is not a disease and since it is not, one should only learn to eat in a different and healthy way without stopping eating delicious things as anyone can do. Thus, from the heart we begin to make changes to help such an important muscle to function better and to take care of it conscientiously. With recipes that we can all consume and share with that someone who has that special health condition, we want to accompany them in these new habits that can be easily implemented at the family level and that is nothing more than adopting a healthy diet, creating a wide variety of recipes that finally They will provide a better quality of life to an entire family group, sharing from the heart and for the heart. In this way, the rest of the family group will benefit from these recipes, reducing the risk that other members may develop hypertensive conditions. Recetas del corazón para el corazón is a guide for us to conscientiously improve our way of eating."

Published by Page Publishing, Susana Mir's delectable dishes will satiate hunger in a healthy and smart way that is fit for anyone in the family with hypertension.

Still tasty to the palate, her recipes will invite the entire family to the table. It's time to eat well, eat right, and eat smart!

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Recetas del corazón para el corazón" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

