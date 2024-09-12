SUSE Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE® a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the "Magic Quadrant for Container Management" for its Rancher Prime product.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

"As the cloud native market landscape evolves, offering modern, open and secure solutions has never been more crucial. We are honored to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. We believe this is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers," said Peter Smails, SVP, General Manager, Enterprise Container Management at SUSE. "We see this this recognition as an underscore to our commitment to providing enterprises with the versatility they need to thrive in a rapidly changing environment."

The Rancher Prime platform stands out as a comprehensive solution designed to empower enterprises with unparalleled freedom and control over their environments. Rancher Prime supplies a suite of essential tools for platform building—including virtualization, robust security, full stack observability, and curated application delivery to offer full-stack visibility, robust security, and streamlined operations across multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. With its strong focus on interoperability, cost-efficiency, and enterprise-grade support, Rancher Prime enables organizations with choice to avoid vendor lock-in, optimize infrastructure performance, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management, Dennis Smith, Tony Iams, Michael Warrilow, Wataru Katshurashima and Lucas Albuquerque, 9 Sept. 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Enterprise, Rancher and NeuVector. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com

