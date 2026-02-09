Sushi Expands to Solana, Bringing Advanced DeFi Tools to a High-Performance Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushi, one of the most established and trusted decentralized exchanges (DEX), today announced its official launch on the Solana network. This expansion marks a major milestone in Sushi's multi-chain strategy, extending its suite of trading and liquidity products to one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems in the industry.

With its Solana integration, Sushi enables users to access seamless token swaps and cross-chain trading directly within the Sushi interface. The deployment allows traders to benefit from Sushi's aggregation and routing infrastructure while taking advantage of Solana's speed, low fees, and highly active on-chain trading environment.

"Solana has established itself as one of the most important ecosystems for trading crypto. We're incredibly excited to give our over 4 million users access to this vibrant ecosystem. This move helps get Sushi one step further on our mission of becoming the ultimate multichain trading experience." - Alex McCurry, CEO of Sushi

To support efficient trade execution on Solana, Sushi has integrated Jupiter's Ultra API, leveraging Jupiter's routing and execution infrastructure to help deliver competitive pricing and smooth swap execution for users. This integration allows Sushi to provide a native Solana swap experience while remaining connected to its broader cross-chain trading stack.

The Solana launch represents an initial phase of Sushi's expansion on the network, with additional functionality and ecosystem initiatives expected to roll out over time as Sushi continues to grow its multi-chain footprint.

The deployment is live today, with token swaps and cross-chain swaps available immediately through Sushi.

About Sushi

Sushi is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and aggregator that enables users to swap assets across multiple blockchain networks. Powered by an advanced aggregation stack, Sushi focuses on delivering efficient execution and seamless user experiences across dozens of networks.

Sushi is one of the leading decentralized exchanges in the world, building a multi-DEX platform through strategic partnerships and infrastructure integrations across the DeFi ecosystem. For more information, visit sushi.com .

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE SushiSwap