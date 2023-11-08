Sustainability and Emerging Technologies Transform the Acrylic Coatings Market: Insights on ESG Perspectives and Patent Analysis

The "Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for acrylic coatings is on a trajectory of significant growth, with estimations indicating an increase from $61.9 billion in 2023 to reach $78.6 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 through 2028.

Acrylic coatings are witnessing high demand across various end-use industries worldwide, spurred by factors such as rising urbanization, infrastructure developments in developing nations, and the need to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs). However, fluctuating raw material prices may pose challenges during the forecast period.

The market is further segmented into two key categories:

  1. Acrylic Coatings for Thermoplastics Segment:

    • Estimated to increase from $42.8 billion in 2023 to $56.4 billion by 2028.
    • Anticipated CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 through 2028.

  2. Acrylic Coatings for Thermoset Segment:

    • Estimated to increase from $19.1 billion in 2023 to $22.2 billion by 2028.
    • Expected CAGR of 3% from 2023 through 2028.

A notable trend in the paint and coatings industry is the shift in demand from developed regions like Europe and the U.S. to developing nations such as China and India. The industrial growth in emerging economies is a significant driver for the coatings industry. In regions worldwide, the coatings industry's growth is contingent on various factors, including economic activity levels and the state of the construction industry, which remains a primary consumer of paints and coatings.

Report Scope

The comprehensive report encompasses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the global acrylic coatings market's trends. Key highlights include:

  • Discussion of technological and economic trends impacting the market.
  • Analysis of major drivers and regional dynamics.
  • Sales values presented in U.S. dollars, while volumes are in kiloton units.
  • Segmentation by type (thermoplastics and thermosets), substrate (concrete, metal, plastic, wood, and others), technology (waterborne, solvent-borne, powder, and others), end-use (building and construction, general industrial, automotive, furniture, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
  • Detailed market share analysis.
  • Profiles of leading market participants, including Axalta Coatings, AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Co., BASF SE, and Asian Paints.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Market Definition
  • Industry History
  • Industry Structure and Overview
  • Technology Overview
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Binders
  • Solvents
  • Pigments
  • Additives

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
  • Increasing Demand from Building and Construction Industry
  • Rising Demand of Wood and Furniture Applications
  • Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Development in Developing Nations
  • Stringent Environment Regulations
  • Restraints
  • Performance Limitation
  • Competition from Other Coatings
  • Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
  • Lack of Consumer Awareness
  • Opportunities
  • Application in 3D Printing
  • Use in Digital Printing and Graphics

Chapter 5 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by Type

  • Introduction
  • Thermoplastics
  • Thermosets

Chapter 6 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by Substrate

  • Introduction
  • Concrete
  • Metal
  • Plastic
  • Wood
  • Others
  • Stucco
  • Masonry
  • Paper and Board

Chapter 7 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by Technology

  • Introduction
  • Waterborne Coatings
  • Solvent-borne Coatings
  • Powder Coatings
  • Others
  • Radiation-Cured Coatings Technology
  • Nanocoating Technology
  • UV-Cured Technology

Chapter 8 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by End-Use Industry

  • Introduction
  • Building and Construction
  • General Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Furniture
  • Others

Chapter 9 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by Region

  • Introduction
  • Asia-Pacific Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Sustainability in Acrylic Coatings Industry: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Development

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3d2c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

