Sustainability, Health, & Wellness Remains Top Priority at Crypto.com Arena

The Arena Maintains its Leadership as the First Arena to install AtmosAir Solutions Green Indoor Air Purification & Monitoring Technology

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.Com Arena in downtown Los Angeles – home of the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, Los Angeles Sparks, and the future home of the 2028 Olympic gymnastics events – is one of the greenest venues in the world. The world-class arena features an indoor air purification and monitoring technology that will continue to make the building healthier and more sustainable.

AEG, the global sports and live entertainment company that owns Crypto.com Arena, first installed bi-polar ionization air purification and monitoring systems from AtmosAir Solutions in 2013 to assure the health and wellness for those who attend the over 220 events held annually in the facility including NBA, WNBA and NHL games, concerts, family shows, and the annual GRAMMY Awards.

"AtmosAir and Crypto.com Arena have a long history," said Ignacio Guerra, Senior Vice President of Operations & Building Engineering at Crypto.com Arena. "We wanted to make sure that we had the latest and greatest technology. In 2013, we installed the system and it's a bi-polar ionization system that augments our existing HVAC systems and through the efforts of our team here, we've really used it to our advantage to make sure we do have the cleanest air in the arena world."

The addition of this air quality technology reinforces AEG's commitment to provide a clean, safe, and sustainable experience for every guest, player, artist, and event in the building. It's one of the many initiatives taken by AEG to assure Crypto.com Arena remains the Gold Standard of sustainability as the facility celebrates its 25th Anniversary this fall.

Crypto.com Arena has installed AtmosAir Solutions's bi-polar ionization air purification technology in the air handlers throughout the arena and office tower, along with AtmosAir AtmosSmart air monitors in the return HVAC plenums that monitor and record air quality 24/7 that provide the arena operations staff with reports every hour on the arena's indoor air quality status.

"We are thrilled to highlight our longstanding relationship with AEG and Crypto.com Arena to continue to provide a cleaner and healthier sustainable indoor environment for attendees, employees, players, and entertainers," says Steve Levine, AtmosAir's CEO, "as the first arena to ever install our BPI and monitoring technology, over a decade ago, we see this as a model for sports and entertainment venues across the globe."

AtmosAir Solution's 440 bi-polar ionization (BPI) tubes, added to the arena's HVAC system, emit ions into the air that seek, attack, and neutralize airborne contaminants, including germs and viruses, while making the area more sustainable by reducing energy demands.

"In the beginning, you're always a little skeptical with technology, but we worked vigorously with the AtmosAir team, and we were able to prove that the system effectively cleaned our air and made our environment a lot better and safer," said Grant Higgins, Senior Director of Building Engineering at Crypto.com Arena.

In 2023 Crypto.com Arena was awarded WELL Health Safety Rating by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for driving market transformation toward healthy buildings, organizations, and communities.

About Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as one of the world's busiest and most successful venues in the world. As the home of three professional sports franchises – the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, the NHL's LA Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Games, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 21 GRAMMY Awards shows.

For a quarter of a century, Crypto.com Arena has been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts headlined by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Tool, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and other live events.

Hosting 200+ events annually, the arena has earned a reputation for world-class amenities, features, and honored its commitment to quality of service and provides a guest experience that is second to none. That includes comfortable seating, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, concession stands offering a variety of food and beverage options, and merchandise stores where fans can purchase team-branded clothing, accessories, and memorabilia. Crypto.com Arena is not only a great venue for sports and entertainment, but it also holds a special place in the hearts of the local community. The arena has witnessed many historic moments, unforgettable performances, and become an iconic landmark in the region for the most popular and important events.

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions, headquartered in Fairfield, CT, is a global leader of indoor air purification and monitoring solutions that create healthier indoor environments. AtmosAir Solution's technology is installed in more than 10,000 buildings worldwide, including commercial offices, health care settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. Within the company's multi-product portfolio its patented bi-polar ionization (BPI) air purification technology actively and continuously works to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. Every day, AtmosAir Solutions is helping the world to see air differently, with monitoring solutions that measure, validate, and display real-time indoor air quality data, and deliver ongoing, tangible benefits to human health and productivity. Over the past two decades, AtmosAir Solutions's technology has been tested by independent labs, engineering consultants, and industry associations, such as ASHRAE, The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, showing measurable improvements to indoor air quality and in return providing confidence to all stakeholders and tenants throughout all indoor environments. AtmosAir Solution's modern technology helps meet sustainability targets and adheres to infrastructure standards achieving environmental stewardship. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com .

Crypto.com Arena Media Contact

Kelli Skye Fadroski

[email protected]

213-500-1405

AtmosAir Media Contact

John Goodman

[email protected]

914-841-6214

SOURCE AtmosAir Solutions