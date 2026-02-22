Sustainable Finance Market to Hit $27 Trillion by 2031 as Green Bonds Held 53%+ Share in 2025, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the sustainable finance market size is expanding from USD 13.4 trillion in 2025 to USD 15.06 trillion in 2026, and is projected to approach USD 26.93 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.34%. Europe continues to hold the largest share of sustainable capital, while Asia-Pacific is emerging rapidly as institutional investors respond to expanding sovereign green bond initiatives. ESG considerations are now firmly embedded in banking and investment decisions, driven by climate stress testing by central banks and stricter disclosure requirements. At the same time, innovation in financial products, ranging from digitally enabled green instruments to sustainability-linked financing, has improved market accessibility and efficiency. Despite this momentum, long-term growth will depend on consistent regulatory frameworks, favorable interest-rate conditions, and continued policy support for ESG-aligned finance.

Sustainable Finance Market Share by Region

Rapid Growth and Innovation in Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market within sustainable finance, fueled by ambitious sovereign green bond programs and regional initiatives to digitalize sustainability data. Governments and financial regulators are introducing new instruments and frameworks to support renewable energy projects and climate-focused investments, while investor's appetite for green assets continues to expand. These developments are positioning Asia-Pacific as a key driver of global ESG-aligned capital growth.

Europe Maintains Leadership in Sustainable Finance: Europe continues to lead the global sustainable finance market, supported by comprehensive regulatory frameworks and robust policy initiatives. Green bond issuances from countries like Germany and Italy help anchor investor demand, while central bank policies ensure market liquidity. Ambitious programs such as the European Green Deal are driving significant public-private investment toward long-term carbon neutrality, reinforcing the region's position at the forefront of sustainable finance development.

Sustainable Finance Market Growth Drivers

Growing Influence of ESG on Corporate and Financial Decisions: Shareholder and stakeholder pressure is increasingly shaping corporate strategies, with boards feeling heightened expectations from both customers and employees who prioritize sustainability in their choices. In response, financial institutions are setting ambitious sustainability targets and integrating stricter ESG requirements into lending agreements. These measures are encouraging companies to adopt more rigorous environmental and social standards, creating a reinforcing cycle that channels additional capital into the sustainable finance market share and accelerates the adoption of responsible financing practices.

Strengthening ESG Through Global Reporting Standards: Regulatory frameworks worldwide are driving greater transparency in corporate sustainability practices. Mandatory ESG disclosures provide investors with standardized, comparable data, reducing information gaps, and simplifying portfolio analysis. Asset managers are leveraging this information to better assess risks and allocate capital, while regulators are incorporating sustainability requirements into corporate reporting obligations. These developments have elevated ESG from a voluntary initiative to a central component of financial prudence, reinforcing growth in the sustainable finance market size, and supporting more disciplined, responsible investment across industries.

Major Segments Driving Sustainable Finance Industry

By Investment Type

Equity Funds

Fixed-Income Funds

Mixed / Multi-Asset Allocation

By Transaction Type

Green Bonds

Social Bonds

Sustainability Bonds

ESG Investing

Others

By Industry Vertical

Utilities & Power

Transport & Logistics

Chemicals & Materials

Food, Beverage & Agriculture

Public Sector / Government

Financial Institutions

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Sustainable Finance Industry Overview

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 26.93 billion (2031) Industry Expansion CAGR of 12.34% during 2026–2031 Largest Market Asia Pacific continues to dominate the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2026–2031 Europe projected to witness the fastest growth rate

Sustainable Finance Companies

BlackRock

Vanguard Group

State Street Global Advisors

JPMorgan Asset Management

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs

UBS

Bank of America

Amundi

Allianz Global Investors

BNP Paribas Asset Management

HSBC Holdings

Credit Agricole CIB

NatWest Group

Morgan Stanley

AXA Investment Managers

Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Investment Management

Nordea

Schroders

Macquarie Group

ING Group

