Suunto Elevates Your Black Friday Adventure with Unforgettable Deals on Watches and Gear

Nov 20, 2025, 04:44 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suunto, a leading innovator in sports wearables, announced today several exclusive Black Friday deals on its latest watches, headphones, dive watches, and accessories. From Thursday, November 20 through Monday, December 1, customers can save up to 40% on best-selling products and receive a free strap ($49 value) with the purchase of newly launched products. Suunto offers adventure and performance gear for every occasion - whether you're gifting outdoor enthusiasts, preparing for holiday workouts, or helping loved ones stay active and safe throughout the year.
Additional offers on newly launched models:
Suunto Vertical 2 - Stainless steel $599; Titanium $699. Free $49 Strap with purchase
Ultimate adventure watch for outdoor expeditions
- 1.5'' LTPO AMOLED display
- Offline maps available for free
- Up to 65 hours battery life
- Integrated LED flashlight
- Scratch-resistant sapphire screen
Suunto Race 2 - Stainless steel $499; Titanium $599. Free $49 Strap with purchase
Ultimate performance watch for racing and training
- 1.5'' LTPO AMOLED display
- Sleeker and lighter design
- 115+ sport modes
- Up to 55 hours battery life
- Advanced training and everyday activity tracking
Suunto Wing 2 - $179
Bone conduction headphones with LED lights and extended battery life
- Open-ear comfort and safety
- Stable & lightweight
- IP66 sweat & waterproof
- Up to 12 hours of battery + 24 hours with powerbank
- Head Movement Control
Exclusive time-limited deals include:
Suunto Run - Now $199, originally $249, 20% OFF
Lightweight sports watch designed for runners
- Just 36g for all-day comfort
- Dual-band GPS for precise pace and distance
- Up to 12 days battery life, 20 hours in training
- Run-specific tools like interval workouts and Ghost Runner
- Vivid AMOLED with easy crown navigation
Suunto Sonic - Now $59, originally $99, 40% OFF
Bone conduction headphones for sports
- Open-ear design for comfort and safety
- Enhanced bass for rich sound experience
- IP55 sweatproof & water resistant
- Up to 10 hours battery & quick charge
- Lightweight for all day wear
Suunto Race S - Now $279 (Stainless Steel) / $359 (Titanium), Originally $349 / $449, 20% OFF
smaller but more powerful
- Free offline maps
- High definition AMOLED screen
- 95+ sport modes
- HRV recovery measurement
- Advanced training metrics
Sunnto Aqua - Now $139, originally $179, 22% OFF
- Waterproof, open-ear bone conduction headphones with offline audio and motion-detection features for your swims.
Suunto Black Friday offers are available for a limited time only, while supplies last. More deals can be found on Suunto's Amazon store and Suunto's offfical website. With exceptional discounts up to 40%, whether you're mounting new challenges, coaching your way to a personal best, or simply upgrading your gear for everyday adventures — now is the moment.
About Suunto
In 1936, our founder, Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, pioneered a new standard for precision in navigation with his field compass, which was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool in existence. It was the first of many products built to withstand the harsh conditions of Finland.
In the near century since then, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to the GPS watches of modern day, Suunto continues to be a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe. It remains our primary mission to support explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike, giving them the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential.
