Suunto Elevates Your Black Friday Adventure with Unforgettable Deals on Watches and Gear

Suunto, a leading innovator in sports wearables, announced today several exclusive Black Friday deals on its latest watches, headphones, dive watches, and accessories. From Thursday, November 20 through Monday, December 1, customers can save up to 40% on best-selling products and receive a free strap ($49 value) with the purchase of newly launched products. Suunto offers adventure and performance gear for every occasion - whether you're gifting outdoor enthusiasts, preparing for holiday workouts, or helping loved ones stay active and safe throughout the year.

Suunto’s Black Friday Deals

Additional offers on newly launched models:

Suunto Vertical 2 - Stainless steel $599; Titanium $699. Free $49 Strap with purchase

Ultimate adventure watch for outdoor expeditions

1.5'' LTPO AMOLED display

Offline maps available for free

Up to 65 hours battery life

Integrated LED flashlight

Scratch-resistant sapphire screen

Suunto Race 2 - Stainless steel $499; Titanium $599. Free $49 Strap with purchase

Ultimate performance watch for racing and training

1.5'' LTPO AMOLED display

Sleeker and lighter design

115+ sport modes

Up to 55 hours battery life

Advanced training and everyday activity tracking

Suunto Wing 2 - $179

Bone conduction headphones with LED lights and extended battery life

Open-ear comfort and safety

Stable & lightweight

IP66 sweat & waterproof

Up to 12 hours of battery + 24 hours with powerbank

Head Movement Control

Exclusive time-limited deals include:

Suunto Run - Now $199, originally $249, 20% OFF

Lightweight sports watch designed for runners

Just 36g for all-day comfort

Dual-band GPS for precise pace and distance

Up to 12 days battery life, 20 hours in training

Run-specific tools like interval workouts and Ghost Runner

Vivid AMOLED with easy crown navigation

Suunto Sonic - Now $59, originally $99, 40% OFF

Bone conduction headphones for sports

Open-ear design for comfort and safety

Enhanced bass for rich sound experience

IP55 sweatproof & water resistant

Up to 10 hours battery & quick charge

Lightweight for all day wear

Suunto Race S - Now $279 (Stainless Steel) / $359 (Titanium), Originally $349 / $449, 20% OFF

smaller but more powerful

Free offline maps

High definition AMOLED screen

95+ sport modes

HRV recovery measurement

Advanced training metrics

Sunnto Aqua - Now $139, originally $179, 22% OFF

Waterproof, open-ear bone conduction headphones with offline audio and motion-detection features for your swims.

Suunto Black Friday offers are available for a limited time only, while supplies last. More deals can be found on Suunto's Amazon store and Suunto's offfical website. With exceptional discounts up to 40%, whether you're mounting new challenges, coaching your way to a personal best, or simply upgrading your gear for everyday adventures — now is the moment.

About Suunto

In 1936, our founder, Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, pioneered a new standard for precision in navigation with his field compass, which was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool in existence. It was the first of many products built to withstand the harsh conditions of Finland.

In the near century since then, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to the GPS watches of modern day, Suunto continues to be a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe. It remains our primary mission to support explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike, giving them the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential.

www.suunto.com

