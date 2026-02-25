Suvoda advances clinical trial financial planning with support for complex multi-payee budgets

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda, a clinical trial technology company, today announced new split budget functionality within its Budgeting & Benchmarking solution, expanding how sponsors and CROs can manage complex site budget development across global studies and helping to accelerate the up-front work of clinical trials.

Budgeting & Benchmarking (formerly known as EnvisiX) is Suvoda's software for creating and structuring clinical trial site budgets using real-time, fair market value data. It helps sponsors and CROs create budgets with confidence while eliminating manual spreadsheets and email threads with a controlled, auditable workflow that connects budget creation more directly to downstream site payment execution.

In many regions, developing a clinical trial budget is more complex than a single agreement between a sponsor and a site. Multiple entities within a single site—such as investigators, radiology departments, laboratories, or affiliated institutions—often require separate contracts and payments. Historically, this has forced sponsors to manage portions of the process outside their budgeting tools, introducing inefficiencies, compliance risks, and delays.

Suvoda's new split budget capability enables sponsors to easily build and manage these multi-payee scenarios directly within the Budgeting & Benchmarking tool, supporting the range of global site operating models without leaving the system.

"Investigator grant budgeting is not just an administrative step in a clinical trial. It is foundational to the sponsor-site relationship and whether payments can be executed accurately and efficiently later," said Iain Wood, Senior Product Manager at Suvoda. "When budgeting processes require manual workarounds, it can impact clinical trial timelines, quality, and ultimately how quickly sites can begin enrolling patients."

The enhancement allows sponsors to:

Configure a budget structure that reflects distinct payees within a single site

Negotiate costs separately for investigators, departments, and external facilities involved in the clinical trial

Maintain a single, structured workflow for budgets across all countries and sites in a study

Avoid exporting data to offline tools to manage complex scenarios

Prepare budgets in a format that more seamlessly connects to downstream site payment configuration

This capability is increasingly important as the definition of a "site" continues to evolve. Patients may visit one hospital for treatment, another facility for specialized imaging, and an external laboratory for testing—all of which require separate contractual and financial arrangements. Split budgets allow sponsors to reflect this reality within a single, controlled budgeting process.

This enhancement builds on Suvoda's deep experience in site payments. More than 70,000 sites in over 80 countries are configured in Greenphire Clinical Finance, Site Payments—Suvoda's solution for paying clinical trial site costs. This gives Suvoda practical insight into what must be captured during budget negotiations to support smooth, compliant payments later in the trial lifecycle.

"Because of our depth of expertise across the site payments lifecycle, we know what information needs to be captured to achieve successful execution," said Ashley Leuthe, Associate Vice President, Product Management at Suvoda. "This enhancement helps sponsors structure budgets in a way that better reflects how sites actually operate, which reduces rework later and supports smoother payments."

The release marks the first in a series of planned enhancements to the Greenphire Clinical Finance, Budgeting & Benchmarking product to create a more connected, globally scalable experience from initial feasibility through to final site payment.

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a market-leading, real-time software platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company maintains customer satisfaction scores that consistently exceed the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 2000 trials across more than 95 countries. Suvoda recently merged with Greenphire, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management and patient support tools.

