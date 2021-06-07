Suvoda Named PACT Enterprise Awards Finalist for 2021's Top Technology Company

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a leading SaaS (software as a service) provider for clinical trials was named a finalist for the prestigious PACT Enterprise Awards in the Technology Company category. The results will be announced on June 30th at 4:30 EST via a virtual reception to honor award recipients.

Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) is an organization that cultivates resources for fast growing companies to drive entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. Its annual Enterprise Awards recognize companies in the region that demonstrate outstanding efforts in life sciences and technology.

"We are very excited to be among the finalists in the Top Technology Company category," said Jagath Wanninayake, President & CEO, Suvoda. "We continue to invest in expanding our product functionality to support some of the most complex clinical trials, and in scaling our services organization to deliver the level of superior customer service for which we are known. The acknowledgement from PACT validates the hard work of the entire Suvoda team."

"The Enterprise Awards continues to be the region's most prestigious business awards program for technology and healthcare companies, leaders, and entrepreneurs," said Dianne Strunk, Vice President, PACT. "We are proud to acknowledge the Enterprise Awards finalists who are transforming healthcare, technology, and their related fields worldwide."

Since 2012 Suvoda has developed innovative products to help biopharmaceutical companies manage subject randomization and treatment allocation, control shipment and dispensation of temperature-sensitive medicines, deliver treatments to both clinics and patients' homes, and overall be more flexible in managing their clinical trials and supply chain. Thanks to the flexibility of its solutions, Suvoda has been instrumental in offering trial sponsors the ability to adapt quickly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Suvoda LLC

Suvoda is an innovative SaaS company, focused on transforming clinical trials using the power of technology. Suvoda's Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system solves complex patient randomization and clinical trial supply chain challenges, so that customers have peace of mind to focus on their patients. Suvoda IRT sets clinical trials up for success by offering a vast array of configurable and customizable features, powerful reporting, and advanced functionality built to support complex and innovative study designs. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Suvoda has offices and staff around the world, offering exceptional customer and advisory services to biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.suvoda.com

SOURCE Suvoda LLC

Related Links

www.suvoda.com

