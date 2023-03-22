Sverica Capital Management Closes $750 Million Fund VI at Hard Cap

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO , March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sverica Capital Management ("Sverica"), a leading growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, announced today the close of its sixth private equity fund, Sverica Capital Partners VI ("Fund VI") on March 15, 2023. Fund VI exceeded its target, was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap of $750 million of total limited partner commitments. Sverica will use Fund VI to continue its strategy of investing in companies that are, or have the potential to be, category leaders within their respective industries. Sverica will also remain focused on businesses within the technology, business services, healthcare and advanced industrial sectors.

Dave Finley, Managing Partner at Sverica, said, "Maintaining the interest and trust of our limited partners to manage this new pool of capital is an honor. We have built a great team here at Sverica and are excited to continue following the investment and portfolio management strategies that have been proven through successive funds."

Sverica invests in companies at the lower end of the middle market in its sectors of focus. Fund VI will target businesses with enterprise values of up to $250 million with strong growth characteristics and differentiated solutions or products. Sverica looks for opportunities to partner with talented business leaders and assist them on their growth journeys, with the hope of achieving goals together that they would be challenged to meet without Sverica's support. Sverica's investment returns are driven by identifying areas to reinvest back into businesses, augmenting a company's talent, and building systems, processes and infrastructure to scale an organization during its investment period. Over many years, Sverica has built its own set of best practices and standard operating procedures to support a repeatable and consistent investment process that will endure over the long-term.

Jordan Richards, Managing Partner said, "We are humbled and honored by the support from our longstanding limited partners and small group of new investors. Fund VI will enable Sverica to invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs striving to be leaders in their industries as we actively provide support to achieve their goals."

Frank Young, Managing Partner commented, "The success of this fundraise, despite a very challenging environment for raising capital, is a testament to our outstanding team. We are fortunate to work with many talented, high character individuals, and are grateful for their passion, dedication and hard work."

Sverica has raised nearly $2 billion across six funds and invested in 44 portfolio companies since inception.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised nearly $2 billion across six funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

