SVN ANNOUNCES BATON ROUGE APARTMENT COMPLEX AUCTION

24 Unit Complex Bidding January 2nd-7th with a starting bid of $25,000 per unit

KENNER, La., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN Auction Services, LLC and SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty announce the online auction of a 24-unit apartment complex located at 644 Monet Drive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

644 Monet, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Accessible at www.SVNGilmoreAuction.com/auctions.detail.bw153147, the online auction platform offers 24/7 access to all auction-related property due diligence information. Online bidding for the complex begins on Friday, January 2nd, and closes on Wednesday, January 7th. The complex consists of six (6), four (4) unit buildings with one bedroom and one bath each unit on land that spans approximately two-thirds of an acre. The starting bid for the online auction is $600,000 or $25,000 per unit.

The property is located approximately two miles from the new Amazon Distribution Center and 15 minutes from Downtown Baton Rouge.

SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty Managing Director, David E. Gilmore, states, "This auction presents an excellent opportunity to purchase a Baton Rouge apartment complex with tremendous upside." Gilmore further stated, "I realize the auction is during the holidays, but a smart bidder will understand and be prepared to seize this opportunity."

SVN Auction Team members are fully integrated with SVN International, one of the largest commercial real estate companies in the U.S., with over 1600 advisors. Collectively, the SVN Auction Services Team has more than 100 years of experience planning, orchestrating, and conducting successful auctions and sealed-bid processes throughout the United States.

Contact:

David E. Gilmore, CCIM, CAI, AARE

SVN Auction Services, LLC 504.228.6606

[email protected]

SOURCE SVN Auction Services, LLC