UDOT & SVN Auction Services announce major online auction

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and its partnership with SVN Auction Services (SVNAS) announces its first online auction of 2026 for state owned surplus real property. The properties range in size from under an acre to over 36 acres and are located in prime locations in cities such as Layton City and West Point among others.

36.52 acres, 1200 N. Hwy. 89 (Gordon Avenue), Layton, UT

Accessible at www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov , the online auction platform continues to offer 24/7 access to UDOT's auction-related information. Online bidding for 12 important properties begins March 24 and ends March 31.

Among the properties up for auction is a rare opportunity to own over 36 acres strategically located within the Gordon Avenue/Highway 89 Town Center Master Plan in Layton City .

Developed through extensive economic and traffic studies, this thoughtfully designed area features a mix of commercial and retail space with an array of residential options, creating a vibrant and walkable community-based environment. Opening bid is $15,750,000.

"The desire for residential, retail and commercial development in this region of Utah continues to draw interest from local and regional developers, thanks to the continued steady population growth in and throughout the state," said Louis B. Fisher, III , CAI, National Director of SVN Auction Services.

Other properties up for auction include a 1.22 acre vacant parcel zoned Neighborhood Commercial, Residential and Agriculture in Syracuse. "This parcel has road frontage along the west side of Antelope Drive and is well positioned to support a variety of uses/development opportunities", said Fisher.

Also up for auction are vacant parcels located in Farmington and Kaysville, many of which offer excellent visibility in high-traffic area(s).

For more information on these and all the properties or to register to bid, visit www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov .

Louis B. Fisher III CAI, National Director, SVN Auction Services, LLC, 954-931-0592 / [email protected]

