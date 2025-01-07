SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN TEXAS WITH THE ADDITION OF SVN | HANNA SOLUTIONS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

BOSTON , Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of a new office in McAllen, Texas: SVN | Hanna Solutions Commercial Real Estate. The firm specializes in sales, leasing, property management, and investment services across the South Texas Region, also known as the Rio Grande Valley.

SVN | Hanna Solutions Commercial Real Estate

Established in 2018, SVN | Hanna Solutions Commercial Real Estate has built a reputation for excellence with expertise in retail, industrial, office, multifamily, and land transactions, with a focus on leveraging market data to deliver strategic results for clients.

The firm, led by Managing Director Mark Hanna, CCIM, brings a wealth of knowledge and a growing, experienced team of five commercial advisors to the SVN network. Hanna was recently selected as a speaker for TedxMcAllen, where he presented on the topic Educational Experiences Drive Economic Development.

"SVN's reputation as a globally recognized commercial real estate brand, combined with its collaborative culture and innovative approach, made it the ideal choice for our firm. Their commitment to transparency, shared value, and leveraging cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and delivering exceptional client results," said Hanna. "Becoming an SVN franchise partner allows us to tap into a vast network of advisors, expand our resources, and elevate our service offerings while staying rooted in our dedication to the South Texas market."

SVN | Hanna Solutions Commercial Real Estate aims to leverage SVN's national network and expert-led advisor training to enhance client service and foster growth. The team is particularly excited about SVN's National Product Councils, the nationwide commission-sharing platform.

SVN CEO Lukas Krause stated, "As the SVN brand continues to expand globally, we are proud to partner with market leaders who share our commitment to a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Hanna Solutions Commercial Real Estate has made a strong impact in the South Texas area, and their addition to our network strengthens our presence."

For more information, visit www.hannasolutionscre.com .

