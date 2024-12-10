SVN® International’s Collaborative Approach Positions Them for Growth and Industry Leadership in 2025.

New CEO Lukas Krause champions SVN's rare, "collaborate vs. compete" approach to deals

Company seeks to grow existing presence in regions across the country

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN® International Corp. (SVN), a globally-recognized commercial real estate brand, is poised for continued success in 2025 by leveraging its unique approach of collaboration and transparency in deal-making across the country. With a proven model that prioritizes broker cooperation and inclusivity, SVN continues to differentiate itself as a trusted partner in the commercial real estate space. Currently operating in over 150 offices nationwide, SVN is committed to doubling its market share within the next five years by expanding its network with professionals who value collaboration and a shared focus on client success.

Flipping the Narrative: The SVN Difference

At the core of SVN's success is its Shared Value Network®, a unique approach that promotes proactive cooperation within the commercial real estate industry. Unlike traditional brokerage models that emphasize internal competition, SVN's Advisors across the country work together, leveraging shared data, expertise, and relationships to deliver maximum value for their clients. This model sets SVN apart in an industry where collaboration is often overlooked.

Throughout 2024, SVN prioritized initiatives designed to enhance the capabilities of its Advisor network, enabling them to better serve their clients. The organization has made significant investments in several key areas, including building out industry-leading training programs, expanding its dedicated support team, advancing its technology stack, and improving data collection processes. These efforts are all aimed at equipping SVN Advisors with the tools and resources they need to achieve exceptional outcomes for clients. SVN will continue these investments in 2025, focusing on empowering its Managing Directors and Advisors to deliver even greater value through innovative solutions and a client-first approach.

"Our ability to collaborate across the industry, rather than compete within it, is what truly sets SVN apart," said Lukas Krause, CEO of SVN. "As we look toward 2025 and beyond, I am thrilled to lead a team so deeply committed to innovation, partnership, and creating exceptional value for clients. With this approach, the future of commercial real estate is bright, and SVN is well-positioned to shape it."

Attracting a New Generation

When SVN welcomed Krause as its new CEO in August 2024, the company had already started seeing a shift toward a younger, more diverse group of Advisors and leaders, including a growing number of women. Now, with his 20+ years of experience in franchising and proven track record of transforming companies across various sectors into industry leaders, Krause brings the expertise needed to guide SVN through its next phase of growth and continue providing best-in-class service to clients worldwide.

As CEO, Krause plans to:

Expand SVN's growth in market share in the commercial real estate space

Strengthen capabilities and invest in resources to support the owner-operators and their Advisors

Enhance property management and advisory services to further differentiate SVN in the market

Krause previously served on the SVN's Board of Directors for several years, making it a seamless transition into his new role with the company. He is no stranger to real estate and franchising, having served in key leadership roles with SkyRun Vacation Rentals and Neighborly's Real Property Management.

"The culture at SVN is like nothing I've seen before," he said. "Their collaborative approach to commercial real estate with a clear commitment to creating value for clients and communities is what truly drew me to this role. The cooperative alliance between SVN offices is refreshing and is attracting a whole new generation of Advisors who want to be a part of it."

To learn more about SVN, visit www.svn.com. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit www.svn.com/franchise.

ABOUT SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com. All SVN offices are independently owned and operated.

