SVRN Appoints G-20 Group to Manage NEAR Treasury Yield Strategy

Mandate aims to generate risk-managed yield on SVRN's NEAR holdings to help fund AI infrastructure growth

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SovereignAI Services LLC ("SVRN"), a wholly owned subsidiary of OceanPal Inc. ("OceanPal", NASDAQ: SVRN) that fuels the infrastructure for secure, autonomous AI, today announced that it has appointed G-20 Group as asset manager for a new NEAR treasury yield strategy. Following SVRN's previously disclosed $120 million PIPE financing and the build-out of its NEAR treasury , the mandate is designed to deploy a portion of SVRN's NEAR holdings through risk-managed derivative overlays that aim to enhance yield while preserving liquidity to support the company's AI infrastructure roadmap.

"This mandate represents a strategic evolution of our treasury operations, designed to make our NEAR balance sheet work harder without compromising liquidity," said Sal Ternullo, CEO of SVRN and co-CEO of OceanPal. "By working with G-20 Group to actively manage our NEAR holdings, we aim to enhance risk-adjusted returns that help fund SVRN's infrastructure roadmap."

Illia Polosukhin, CEO & co-founder of NEAR Foundation, added: "G-20 has been a key partner in the Near ecosystem and we are excited to see their role expand with SVRN to accelerate balance sheet yield generation strategies driving the accumulation of NEAR."

G-20 Group, a quantitative trading and asset-management firm at the intersection of currencies, crypto and commodities, is a leading player in treasury management to generate alpha and capital efficiency.

"Efficient capital deployment is critical for public entities operating in digital-asset markets," said Dr. Nagendra Bharatula, CEO of G-20 Group. "We have structured a strategy for SVRN that prioritizes capital preservation while capturing yield opportunities. Our focus is on delivering consistent, risk-managed returns that support SVRN's long-term growth objectives."

The engagement with G-20 Group leverages the firm's experience in structured derivative markets and institutional treasury mandates. The program is expected to help SVRN maintain liquidity, maximize asset utility and support its broader mission as a sophisticated participant in the NEAR ecosystem.

Nauman Sheikh, Head of Treasury Management at G-20 Group, also added: "Our role is to translate SVRN's NEAR holdings and risk appetite into an overlay that can scale, withstand volatility and remain fully aligned with the company's broader balance-sheet strategy. In our view, this kind of transparent, systematic treasury program is one of several approaches that will help define the next generation of digital-asset treasuries."

About SVRN

SVRN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OceanPal, fuels the growth of AI infrastructure that enables agents to act autonomously and securely. SVRN actively manages a treasury of NEAR—the network powering this infrastructure—generating returns that fund universal liquidity and AI privacy technologies. SVRN bridges these innovations to the enterprise, driving commercial adoption so businesses can deploy AI solutions that protect sensitive data and execute complex actions across any network.

To learn more about SVRN, please visit: https://www.svrn.net/

Media Contact: [email protected]

About G-20 Group

G-20 Group is a leading cross-asset quantitative trading and asset-management firm active in delta-one and derivatives markets. Established in 2010, G-20 provides liquidity solutions, treasury management, and institutional advisory services. G-20 is supported by an outstanding team of professionals with a robust global presence in EMEA, the Americas and APAC.

About OceanPal Inc.

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. OceanPal Inc. is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal Inc.'s fleet is primarily employed on time-charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, future announcements and priorities, expectations regarding management, corporate governance, market position, business strategies, future financial and operating performance, and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors—many of which are beyond OceanPal's and SVRN's control—that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, SVRN's ability to execute its growth strategy; its ability to raise and deploy capital effectively; developments in technology and the competitive landscape; the market performance of NEAR; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in OceanPal's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . OceanPal undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE OceanPal Inc.