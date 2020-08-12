Swag.com Ranks No. 218 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,999 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Swag.com is No. 218 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Swag.com achieved this level of growth by disrupting the competitive promotional products industry by focusing on improving the buyer's experience, offering a high-quality curated selection of quality products and an easy swag management portal .

Jeremy Parker, CEO of Swag.com said, "Our goal is to align the swag buying experience with younger, digital native buyers. We have done this by automating and simplifying the entire swag buying and management process, which includes providing companies an easy way to store swag and send in bulk to one address or to thousands of individual addresses at once."

"It's been an incredible 5 years building our platform. I'm very proud of our team, and how our solutions have helped our customers engage with their employees and customers during this challenging time. I can't wait to see what we will accomplish over the next 5 years," Parker added.

The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

