Swagelok Company Ranks as Top Workplace Locally and Nationally

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th time, Swagelok Company has been named a 2024 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. Additionally this year, Swagelok is the recipient of the award for Excellence in Manufacturing. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent, and Excellence for Industry awards are given to the top scoring organizations by category.

Swagelok Company Global Headquarters pictured. Swagelok was recently named to top workplace lists at local and national levels.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that addressed top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

"Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today's talent. We commend the 2024 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

In addition to this award, Swagelok was recognized on a national level for its internship program. Yello and WayUp are leading platforms that help employers in early-career recruitment through connection points and insights on hiring data. The National Intern Day Top 100 list was narrowed down from hundreds of nominations, making it an "extremely competitive" list, according to Yello.

"Our associates are the heart of Swagelok, and we're grateful for the inspiring workplace they create. We're proud to receive local and national recognition for our efforts to support them throughout their careers," said Hannah Delis, chief human resources officer.

About Swagelok

Swagelok is a worldwide leader in industrial fluid systems—founded in 1947 on the merits of its revolutionary, leak-tight tube fitting. With customer-focused solutions and a passion for making high-quality products, the company serves industries requiring safe and efficient movement of liquids and gases. An approximately $2 billion company headquartered in Northeast Ohio, Swagelok operates more than 20 manufacturing facilities, and customers rely on local fluid system expertise through nearly 200 authorized sales and service center locations around the globe. Swagelok's values shape its dedication to customers, associates, and the community, and the company is consistently recognized for workplace excellence.

SOURCE Swagelok Company