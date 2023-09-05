Swagelok Company Receives 13th NorthCoast 99 Award

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok Company has been named a 2023 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC , the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the 13th time that Swagelok has received this prestigious recognition.

"Twenty-five years ago, ERC established the NorthCoast 99 annual awards program and event to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Behind our 13th NorthCoast 99 award are so many incredible associates at Swagelok—and a tremendous amount of pride and commitment. Recognitions and awards like this, though, don't represent crossing a finish line. We're continually putting in the effort: cultivating a culture where our people can feel valued, inspired, and motivated to grow our company and themselves," said Hannah Delis, chief human resources officer.

"It has been incredible to see the evolution of top workplaces over the last 25 years through the NorthCoast 99 program. While much has changed since the program's founding in 1999, prioritizing the employee experience has remained a common theme among winning organizations," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

About Swagelok

Swagelok Company is an approximately $2 billion privately held developer of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the oil, gas, chemical, semiconductor and clean energy industries. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok serves customers through approximately 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries, supported by the expertise of 5,700 corporate associates at 20 manufacturing facilities and five global technology centers.

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC helps leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers.

SOURCE Swagelok Company