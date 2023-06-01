Swagelok Company to Receive the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award

Swagelok Company recognized by Values-in-Action Foundation as a recipient of the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award for commitment to kindness in the workplace

SOLON, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok Company will receive the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award on June 7th at the 28th annual Values-in-Action Awards in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Swagelok is being honored for its commitment to values-based leadership and kind workplace culture. Jim Cavoli, Swagelok's president and chief operating officer, will accept the award on behalf of the company.

Each year, Values-in-Action (VIA), a Cleveland based non-profit dedicated to empowering students and adults to build communities of kindness, caring and respect, awards two organizations in Northeast Ohio the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award. The award honors corporate leaders and organizations who best exemplify the values demonstrated by Malden Mills Chief Executive Officer Aaron Feuerstein.

"Swagelok was selected because of its commitment to generations of excellent company culture," said Stuart Muszynski, Values-in-Action president and chief executive officer. "Built on the value of respect for the individual, Swagelok associates build lifelong careers because the organization operates with respect at the forefront, insisting on providing the highest quality product to customers, treating vendors and suppliers fairly, and enabling associates to build careers and wonderful lives."

Consistently ranked as one of the top workplaces in Northeast Ohio, Swagelok strives to be a company where associates can do their best work with a true sense of purpose and belonging. Swagelok is also one of the founding partners of Values-in-Action Foundation's VIA Workforce Training Program and currently employs VIA students as associates.

Hannah Delis, Swagelok's chief human resources officer, reflects on the recent award, "We're proud of the culture we've built over the last 76 years and honored to be a recipient of this year's award. Even as we continue to grow in Northeast Ohio and across the globe, we maintain a sense of community and camaraderie. I enjoy working alongside my fellow Swagelok associates because they demonstrate our core values every day."

To learn more about Values-in-Action and see a complete list of this year's award winners, visit www.viafdn.org. For more on Swagelok and its culture, click here.

About Swagelok

Swagelok Company is an approximately $2 billion privately held developer of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the oil, gas, chemical, semiconductor, and clean energy industries. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok provides customers with access to a network of approximately 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries, supported by the expertise of approximately 5,700 associates at 20 manufacturing facilities and five global technology centers.

About Values-in-Action (VIA)

Values-in-Action is a non-profit that has been part of the fabric of Cleveland for 29 years. Their mission is simple: create meaningful culture change by empowering students and adults to lead with kindness, caring, and respect. Values-in-Action's programming provides mentorship, training programs, and resources for individuals to incorporate values-based leadership in their schools, businesses, and communities. Since 1994, its programming has reached over 1,700,000 students nationwide.

About Malden Mills

Malden Mills suffered a devastating fire in 1995 that destroyed much of its operations, but rather than lay off employees, Feuerstein chose to keep the employees on the payroll with benefits until the mills could be rebuilt. His decision, based on kindness, principles, and values, not only benefited his employees, but also showed his commitment to his community.

