Swagelok Foundation and Company Associates Provide Outpouring of Support for Susan G. Komen®

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok Company associates and the Swagelok Foundation tallied over $30,000 in donations to Susan G. Komen ®. The donation comes in addition to Swagelok's sponsorship of the MORE THAN PINK Walk in Hudson, Ohio, on September 30, 2023.

"Swagelok continues to invest in our community and the causes that matter to our associates," said Hannah Delis, Chief Human Resources Officer and executive sponsor of the Swagelok Women's Network. "Breast cancer hits home for our team members and their friends and family. This was an opportunity to put our full support behind an organization working to help those impacted families."

For nearly two decades, Swagelok has supported the annual Komen walk with growing participation from its associates. The company's Women's Network organized a team of nearly 90 associates and family members, culminating in the largest collective donation in Northeast Ohio this year. Additional efforts included "Dunk-A-Supervisor" fundraising events across multiple locations and hosting a survivor's panel where Swagelok associates volunteered to share their personal connections to breast cancer.

"The generous support of Swagelok means that more funds can go to research that brings us closer to the cures for breast cancer and patient programs. This year's Walk and the work we do every day is made possible by Swagelok's ongoing partnership," said Sean Shacklett, Executive Director, Ohio & Michigan Susan G. Komen.

About Swagelok

Swagelok Company is an approximately $2 billion privately held developer of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the oil, gas, chemical, semiconductor, and clean energy industries. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok serves customers through approximately 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries, supported by the expertise of 5,700 corporate associates at 20 manufacturing facilities and five global technology centers.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is a leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. They advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life.

