Swagelok Named as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Employer of the Year

SOLON, Ohio, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok Company has been named by the Ohio chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) as Employer of the Year for its efforts in hiring and retaining veterans. The award is given to one employer annually who stands out for their programs and benefits designed to recruit and retain veterans.

Veteran and Swagelok associate, Lawrence Walton accepts the VFW Employer of the Year award on the company's behalf.

"Swagelok has a long history of supporting the veteran community," said Jim Cavoli, Swagelok President and U.S. Army veteran. "The innate skills of veterans align with our values of integrity, quality, and respect for the individual. We're proud to be recognized as an employer of choice to support these associates who have served our country."

Swagelok's commitment to the veteran community includes key partnerships with national organizations. Swagelok is a proud participant in the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge program and provides fellowship and job shadowing opportunities to transitioning service members. Swagelok is also a DoD Military Spouse Employment Partner, supporting military spouses in finding meaningful employment. Additionally, Swagelok partners with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Swagelok has an active associate resource group dedicated to networking, professional development, and mentorship amongst the veteran community. This group promotes team building activities through participation in community events and supporting local and national charities.

"Our commitment to veterans both internally and within the community makes Swagelok an attractive place for veterans like myself to call home," said Lawrence Walton, Veteran Talent Pipeline Specialist and Veteran's Network Community Engagement Chair. "Our commitment to quality and process aligns to military training and many of the jobs we're looking to fill align with the jobs our military forces do every day."

For more information on Swagelok's commitment to the veteran community, visit jobs.swagelok.com/us/en/military.

About Swagelok

Swagelok is a worldwide leader in industrial fluid systems—founded in 1947 on the merits of its revolutionary, leak-tight tube fitting. With customer-focused solutions and a passion for making high-quality products, the company serves industries requiring safe and efficient movement of liquids and gases. An approximately $2 billion company headquartered in Northeast Ohio, Swagelok operates more than 20 manufacturing facilities, and customers rely on local fluid system expertise through nearly 200 authorized sales and service center locations around the globe. Swagelok's values shape its dedication to customers, associates, and the community, and the company is consistently recognized for workplace excellence.

