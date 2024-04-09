Swagelok Recognized Nationally for Focus on Associates

SOLON, Ohio, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok, a leading fluid systems solutions provider, recently received national recognition for its associate experience. The approximately $2 billion company was recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, as well as a Best-In-Class Employer by Gallagher.

"We are committed to cultivating an environment where all associates feel respected, accepted, and valued. Associates can truly be themselves here, and external recognition helps others see how our experience is a differentiator," said Hannah Delis, chief human resources officer. "By listening to our associates and responding to their needs, we continue to support associates throughout their lives, both inside and outside of the workplace."

In January, Swagelok was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. More than 220,000 individuals, representing over 1.5 million U.S. companies participated in the survey. Swagelok was recognized alongside 1,000 other large organizations and only 29 of those organizations were in the industrial products category, demonstrating how Swagelok's commitment to building and sustaining a culture of inclusion and mutual respect stands out among peers.

In February, Swagelok was also recognized as a Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher. Gallagher's 2023 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey recognizes employers for their comprehensive framework for strategically investing in benefits, compensation, and employee communication to support the health, financial security, and career growth of employees. Swagelok's Total Rewards strategy stood out as excelling in these areas.

"One of the key pillars of our long-term strategy is focusing on our people, their environment here, and their long-term needs," explained Delis. "We will continue to prioritize the development, wellness, and overall workplace experience of each associate."

About Swagelok

Swagelok is a worldwide leader in industrial fluid systems—founded in 1947 on the merits of its revolutionary, leak-tight tube fitting. With customer-focused solutions and a passion for making high-quality products, the company serves industries requiring safe and efficient movement of liquids and gases. An approximately $2 billion company headquartered in Northeast Ohio, Swagelok operates more than 20 manufacturing facilities, and customers rely on local fluid system expertise through nearly 200 authorized sales and service center locations around the globe. Swagelok's values shape its dedication to customers, associates, and the community, and the company is consistently recognized for workplace excellence.

