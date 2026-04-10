Swain's Auction House Opens The Foundational Sale -- The Inaugural Live Auction From America's First AI-Powered Platform for Black and African Diaspora Art

Combining Artificial Intelligence With Connoisseurship to Redefine How Black and African Diaspora Art Is Valued, Bought, and Sold

CHICAGO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, Swain's Auction House opens The Foundational Sale at City Views Elevated Lounge in River North, during Expo Chicago. Wines from McCollum Heritage 91 will be poured throughout the evening.

DOORS: 4:00 PM Central / LIVE AUCTION: 5:00 PM Central / ONLINE BIDDING: swainsauction.com / AUCTIONEER: Naomi T. Lewis, Licensed Benefit Auctioneer / BUYER'S PREMIUM: 15% of hammer price / INQUIRIES: [email protected]

Founder Ian Swain built the platform around a conviction his mentor, Willie Leftwich, shared with him in college: that art is the second-most-appreciated asset class after real estate. Swain's was founded in part to democratize that knowledge. For first-generation collectors, and particularly for Black collectors navigating a market that has historically undervalued artists from the African diaspora, that insight has never been broadly accessible. From tonight, it will be.

The 19-lot sale closes with four marquee works: Selfie, a new canvas by Guy Stanley Philoche; Black Woman University(2020) by Genesis Tramaine, whose work is held by the National Gallery of Art and the Rubell Museum; Down, Down Baby (2025), a Printer's Proof 1 of 1 by Bisa Butler, whose quilted fiber works are in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago; and Sandman (2025) by Danielle McKinney, represented by Marianne Boesky Gallery and collected by the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Three works were acquired before tonight's opening.

"Tonight is the proof point. Every tool we built, every record we cataloged, leads to this room. We are proud to open our doors." —Ian Swain, Founder & CEO, Swain's

This is the beginning of a new chapter; one built on data, technology, and a long-overdue infrastructure for the artists and collectors this market has always underserved.

Press attending tonight should check in with Akilah Ensley, Executive Director & Partner, on arrival. A post-sale press release with full results will be issued upon the close of the auction.

ABOUT SWAIN'S

Swain's is the first AI-powered auction house built for Black and African diaspora art. Founded by Ian Swain, the platform brings together live auction sales, AI-powered collector tools, and proprietary pricing analytics to give collectors the institutional-grade intelligence this market has never had. Culture is Capital. swainsauction.com

ABOUT MCCOLLUM HERITAGE

91 McCollum Heritage 91 is the Oregon wine label founded by NBA All-Star CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise, on their 318-acre estate in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA of the Willamette Valley. Producing Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays in collaboration with Adelsheim Vineyard, the winery is LIVE Certified and Salmon-Safe. Passion Rooted in Legacy. mccollumheritage91.com

PRESS CONTACT

Hannah Litman | Wink Communications | [email protected] | 917-915-7982

SOURCE Swain's