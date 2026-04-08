Swain's Opens Friday: The First Auction House Built for Black and African Diaspora Art

Swain's opens its inaugural live auction this Friday during EXPO CHICAGO. Nineteen lots, museum-collected names, and a data model that prices Black and African diaspora art on its own terms.

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Black and African diaspora artists will be sold through an auction house built specifically for them. Swain's opens The Foundational Sale on Friday, April 10, 2026, at City Views Elevated Lounge in River North, Chicago, during EXPO CHICAGO; this will be the platform's inaugural live auction, and an industry first. Doors open at 4:00 PM Central. Live bidding begins at 5:00 PM Central. Online bidding at swainsauction.com. McCollum Heritage 91, the Oregon wine label founded by NBA All-Star CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise, is the official wine sponsor.

The 19-lot sale closes with four marquee names. Guy Stanley Philoche—whose work is held by Google, Merrill Lynch, and Deutsche Bank—opens the close with Selfie (2026), a new mixed-media canvas. He is followed by three museum-collected prints: Black Woman University (2020) by Genesis Tramaine, whose work is in the National Gallery of Art and the Rubell Museum; Down, Down Baby (2025), a Printer's Proof 1 of 1 by Bisa Butler of the Art Institute of Chicago collection; and Sandman (2025) by Danielle McKinney, represented by Marianne Boesky Gallery and collected by the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Earlier in the sale, GRAMMY Award–winning Chicago-born artist Zeph Farmby, DC-based mixed-media painter Jabari Jefferson, and multidisciplinary artist Lex Marie anchor Act II. Act III features the first documented collaboration between Blu Murphy and Ashley Nora—Keep Your Eyes on Me (2026)—alongside two works by Howard University lecturer and U.S. State Department Art in Embassies artist Charles Philippe Jean Pierre. The sale opens with six West African bronze masterworks from the Bronze Kingdom Museum collection. Three works by N'ia Morrison and Ashley Nora sold before the auction opened.

"We built Swain's because this market deserves what every other market already has: real data, real infrastructure, and a real institution behind it. April 10 is the moment that the institution goes live."

—Akilah Ensley, Partner & Executive Director, Swain's

All estimates reflect Swain's proprietary reparative pricing analytics, drawn from over 75,000 historical auction and fair records—the largest structured dataset of African diaspora art-market activity. Buyer's premium: 15%. Auctioneer: Naomi T. Lewis.

ABOUT SWAIN'S

Swain's is the first AI-powered fine art auction house built for Black and African diaspora artists. Founded by Ian Swain, Swain's brings together live auction sales, AI-powered collector tools, and proprietary reparative pricing analytics to give collectors the institutional-grade intelligence this market has never had. Culture is Capital. swainsauction.com

PRESS CONTACT

Hannah Litman | Wink Communications | 917-915-7982 | [email protected]

SOURCE Swain's