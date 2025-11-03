Swan Bitcoin is Live in New York, Bringing End-to-End Bitcoin Wealth Services to the World's Financial Capital

Swan is the first Bitcoin-only firm to offer buys, custody, and unlimited withdrawals for New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan Bitcoin, America's premier Bitcoin wealth platform, today announced that it is fully operational in New York, offering the state's residents a comprehensive platform for secure Bitcoin accumulation and custody in regulated accounts. Swan is the first Bitcoin-only company serving New Yorkers across its entire suite of services, including buys, unlimited withdrawals to self-custody, Swan Private, Swan Vault, Swan IRA, asset-backed loans, and more. Swan empowers Bitcoin investors to build enduring wealth with Bitcoin financial services and expert guidance.

Swan offers complimentary withdrawals for clients who wish to transfer their Bitcoin to self-custody. This commitment ensures a seamless experience from purchase to self-custody or collaborative custody with Swan Vault.

Leadership Commitment and Regulated Infrastructure

"We are thrilled to bring Swan's products and services to the Empire State," said Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin. "As the heart of global finance, New York deserves a company that stands for real Bitcoin, not paper promises. As investors embrace Bitcoin's potential, they seek guidance from specialists who live and breathe Bitcoin."

Swan is excited to partner with Bakkt, a NYDFS-regulated crypto trading solutions provider, for its secure and scalable infrastructure. "We are thrilled to see Swan leverage our institutional-grade custody and infrastructure capabilities to bring their full suite of Bitcoin products to the world's largest capital market," said Akshay Naheta, CEO of Bakkt. "Our partnership ensures New York investors benefit from compliant infrastructure and seamless service as they engage with Bitcoin."

Swan Guard: The Benchmark for Bitcoin Security

Every Swan account is protected by the comprehensive security features of Swan Guard, with advanced protection against account takeovers, scams, and unauthorized activity, ensuring client assets have robust, adaptive defenses.

Swan dedicates extensive resources to securing client assets, resulting in industry-leading protection. Swan Guard features include dedicated support from US-based security agents, escalated support for urgent cases, high-risk activity monitoring, dynamic risk-based protection, and a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant security platform. For more details, see the Swan Guard announcement .

The Real Bitcoin Platform

Swan's platform provides custody options and tiered services designed to scale with client wealth.

Custody Options

Self-Custody – Swan encourages self-custody through complementary withdrawals and extensive education. While self-custody is the ultimate goal, we recognize the need for secure options along the way. Swan Safe and Swan Vault are our commitments to providing options across the spectrum of Bitcoin custody risk models.





– Swan encourages self-custody through complementary withdrawals and extensive education. While self-custody is the ultimate goal, we recognize the need for secure options along the way. Swan Safe and Swan Vault are our commitments to providing options across the spectrum of custody risk models. Swan Safe – Swan Safe is built on the time-tested principles of segregated custody. Clients establish a direct relationship with Swan's custody partners—Bakkt, BitGo, and Equity Trust—ensuring Bitcoin is held by a regulated custodian.





– Swan Safe is built on the time-tested principles of segregated custody. Clients establish a direct relationship with Swan's custody partners—Bakkt, BitGo, and Equity Trust—ensuring is held by a regulated custodian. Swan Vault – Swan Vault makes advanced Bitcoin security simple and accessible. It utilizes a 2-of-3 collaborative multisignature setup, where clients hold two keys and keep them offline. The third key is managed through the client's Swan account for transaction signing convenience and emergency recovery. Clients have total control of their Bitcoin , but they don't have to go it alone.

"Swan Vault represents the highest standard of collaborative custody, making advanced multisignature security simple and accessible," said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo. "By ensuring clients maintain total control of their assets while benefiting from expert setup and layered protection, Swan is setting a new precedent for security in the financial services landscape."

Swan Premium

Swan's foundational service level provides dedicated support from Swan's team of Bitcoin specialists. Clients enjoy complimentary withdrawals to self-custody, auto-withdrawals to unique addresses for enhanced privacy, and no wire fees.

Swan Private

Swan Private delivers personalized concierge service provided by a dedicated Bitcoin expert. Clients gain access to specialized services, Bitcoin and macro research, exclusive events, and a network of professionals in estate, tax, and investment planning.

Bitcoin for Retirement

Swan IRA offers a tax-advantaged way to build long-term Bitcoin wealth. Clients hold real Bitcoin, not paper promises, with assets secured through Swan's regulated custody partner, Equity Trust. This partnership combines Swan's Bitcoin expertise with Equity Trust's 50-year track record and over $74 billion in assets under custody, delivering enterprise-grade protection for retirement savings.

Swan IRA supports Traditional and Roth account types, allowing clients to roll over funds from SEP, SIMPLE, or 401(k) plans into a Bitcoin IRA built for sound money. The setup process is fast and intuitive, enabling clients to open and fund an account in minutes. Swan plans to roll out more retirement account types soon: Solo 401(k)s, Roth Solo 401(k)s, SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, Coverdell Education Savings Accounts, and HSAs.

