Swan Launches Swan Generations, Empowering Families to Allocate Real Bitcoin to the Next Generation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan Bitcoin , the premier Bitcoin wealth platform for leaders of families and businesses, today announced the launch of Swan Generations. The new service is designed specifically for parents, legal guardians, and family members to make irrevocable gifts of real Bitcoin to children for long-term savings.

Swan Generations is the new standard for long-term family wealth planning with Bitcoin, distinguished from traditional custodial accounts through a focus on education and flexible ownership transition. The service enables a parent or designated adult to administer the wallet and oversee access to the assets until a designated age.

"Swan Generations represents the intersection of Real Bitcoin and thoughtful estate planning," said Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO of Swan Bitcoin. "We believe that real Bitcoin is the best store of wealth ever created and the most pristine asset for safeguarding wealth for future generations."

Key features of Swan Generations include:

Flexible Ascension Age – Unlike traditional accounts, administrators can designate an ascension age between 18 and 25 years old.

Unlike traditional accounts, administrators can designate an ascension age between 18 and 25 years old. Irrevocable Ownership – Every gift is a permanent gift of real Bitcoin , not just price exposure, ensuring a foundational commitment to the beneficiary's future.

Every gift is a permanent gift of real , not just price exposure, ensuring a foundational commitment to the beneficiary's future. Education Throughout – Families receive access to Swan's comprehensive Bitcoin education, including books, courses, and exclusive webinars, to help heirs understand the asset they will inherit.

Families receive access to Swan's comprehensive education, including books, courses, and exclusive webinars, to help heirs understand the asset they will inherit. Expert Service – All Swan Generations clients receive our elevated service tiers of Swan Premium or Swan Private, from a dedicated team of Bitcoin professionals including US-based phone support.

All Swan Generations clients receive our elevated service tiers of Swan Premium or Swan Private, from a dedicated team of professionals including US-based phone support. Strategic Planning – Gifts carry the original cost basis, which may support potential tax-optimized strategies for generational financial planning, depending on individual circumstances.

"At Swan, we build for leaders of families to create a foundation for future generations to thrive in a Bitcoin world," said Jeremy Showalter, Chief Business Officer of Swan Bitcoin. "With Swan Generations, we are empowering parents to act as stewards, ensuring that the wealth they build today is preserved and responsibly transferred to their children."

Swan Generations is currently in limited preview and will be first available for Swan Private clients via their representatives, with broader availability for all Swan clients in early Q1 2026. Sign up for priority access at swan.com/generations .

About Swan

Swan is the premier Bitcoin wealth platform serving leaders of families and businesses in the US and select countries. As the Real Bitcoin Company, Swan's mission-driven team simplifies real Bitcoin custody, security, and investment, delivering elite concierge service, exclusive networking, and world-class research. Swan services include concierge trading, institutional-level liquidity, tax-loss harvesting, inheritance planning, Bitcoin treasury strategy, Swan IRA retirement accounts, and secure custody options ranging from individually named accounts at regulated institutions to Swan Vault multi-signature collaborative custody. To learn more, please visit swan.com .

Swan Bitcoin does not provide any investment, financial, tax, legal or other professional advice. We recommend that you consult with financial and tax advisors to understand the risks and consequences of buying, selling and holding Bitcoin.

