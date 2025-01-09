Swan Brings Bitcoin Financial Services to New York

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's premier Bitcoin wealth platform is launching in the heart of global finance. Swan Bitcoin is excited to begin operations in New York, offering comprehensive Bitcoin solutions to the state's residents. Buys, sells, and USD withdrawals are active. Bitcoin withdrawals are pending NYDFS approval.

With its launch in the center of global finance, Swan Bitcoin empowers New Yorkers to build lasting wealth with Bitcoin financial services and expert guidance.

"We are thrilled to bring Swan's Bitcoin products and services to the Empire State," said Cory Klippsten, CEO. "New York is the center of the financial world and home to so many who deserve the best in Bitcoin. As investors gain more appreciation for this asset class, they require products tailored to their needs, and many prefer to be served by a specialist firm with deep Bitcoin expertise."

Swan offers various services to meet New Yorkers' needs, whether for personal wealth, retirement, or institutional use. For high-net-worth individuals, Swan Private provides white-glove services for large purchases, inheritance planning, and more, with reps based in New York City. Swan IRA provides a tax-advantaged solution for saving Bitcoin in retirement accounts. The Swan app is the safest and easiest way to start buying and learning about Bitcoin.



Swan is excited to partner with Bakkt to power many of its Bitcoin services in New York. Ray Kamrath, Bakkt's Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Swan Bitcoin's return to New York, in partnership with Bakkt, is a perfect example of how leading institutions can unlock growth in the world's largest capital market leveraging Bakkt's compliant and scalable brokerage infrastructure for Bitcoin. We are thrilled to support Swan on this expansion and look forward to continuing to grow together for years to come."

Swan is also collaborating with Equity Trust to bring their 50 years of custodial services experience with Swan's expertise in Bitcoin. The two have combined to provide a powerful platform for clients to invest in Bitcoin, the best-performing asset of the past decade, within Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

"We are thrilled to support Swan in bringing this innovative solution to bitcoin investors seeking tax-advantaged retirement accounts," said George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust.

The partnership will also enable new services and account types for Swan's clients, including Solo 401(k)s, Roth Solo 401(k)s, SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, Coverdell Education Savings Accounts, and HSAs, dramatically expanding Bitcoin savings to more tax-advantaged accounts.

About Swan Bitcoin

Established in 2019, Swan helps individual investors and businesses understand and invest in Bitcoin. The Swan app simplifies Bitcoin purchases with instant and recurring buys. Swan IRA provides a tax-advantaged solution for saving Bitcoin in retirement accounts. Swan Private provides white-glove services for large purchases, treasury solutions, actively managed Bitcoin strategies, and inheritance planning. With Swan Vault, clients can easily custody their own Bitcoin with peace of mind. Swan is rated highly for its exceptional client service, making Bitcoin accessible with the support of Bitcoin experts. For more information, please visit swan.com .

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that's built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X (Formerly Twitter) @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/ .

About Equity Trust

Equity Trust Company is a leading self-directed IRA custodian with a 50-year legacy of offering innovative retirement solutions. It evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974 to a directed custodian with $52 billion in assets under custody and administration, as of June 1, 2024. Equity Trust empowers investors to take control of their retirement accounts with unparalleled flexibility and experience. For more information, please visit trustetc.com .

SOURCE Swan Bitcoin