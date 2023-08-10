SWAPA Announces Picket of Southwest Spirit Party in Chicago

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) will be conducting an informational picket outside of Southwest Airlines' Spirit Party at Gallagher Way on Monday, August 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT.

SWAPA has been attempting to bargain in good faith with Southwest Airlines for more than three years, even filing for federal mediation in September of 2022, and have yet to secure a contract. They are the last major carrier to reach an agreement in principle and are losing pilots to other carriers daily.

This informational picket is being held to illustrate to Southwest's leadership that the pilot group is fed up with an emphasis being placed on parties while they operate under a contract that became amendable in September 2020.

"The vaunted culture that Southwest has been known for has become little more than a punchline when it comes to how employees are actually treated by leadership. Our pilots deserve a contract that befits the most productive pilots in the industry, and we are willing to take the RLA process all the way to its conclusion to ensure that Southwest Airlines returns to the values it says it holds most dear," said SWAPA President Captain Casey Murray. "We cannot continue to sit by while other carriers secure contracts and lure potential aviators away from Southwest Airlines."

After securing a 99% vote in favor of a strike back in May, the pilots of Southwest Airlines are ready to strike upon release from the National Mediation Board.

