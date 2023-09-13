SWAPA Announces Picket of Southwest Spirit Party in Denver

13 Sep, 2023, 14:26 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) will be conducting an informational picket outside of the Southwest Airlines' Spirit Party at McGregor Square on Wednesday, September 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time.

SWAPA has been attempting to bargain in good faith with Southwest Airlines since September of 2020, even filing for federal mediation in September of 2022, and have yet to secure a contract. Southwest is the last major carrier to reach an agreement in principle and are losing pilots to other carriers daily.

This informational picket is being held to illustrate to Southwest's leadership that the pilot group is fed up with an emphasis being placed on parties while they operate under an outdated contract that allows needless delays and cancellations for our customers and ignores the contributions of the Pilots who carry them.

"Southwest 'Culture' has become little more than a punchline when it comes to how employees are treated at our airline. Our pilots deserve a contract that befits the most productive pilots in the industry and have been waiting for Southwest to recognize that for many years. We are willing to take the RLA process all the way to its conclusion to ensure that our pilots have the security and stability needed in this contract," said SWAPA President Captain Casey Murray. "We are losing pilots daily to other carriers due to better pay and benefits. It is time for Southwest Airlines to do what they profess and put their employees first."

After securing a 99% vote in favor of a strike back in May, the pilots of Southwest Airlines are ready to strike upon release from the National Mediation Board.

About SWAPA
Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 10,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Pilots Association

