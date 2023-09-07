Swarm Robotics Market worth $3.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The swarm robotics market is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2023 to USD 3.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 30.9 % during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth is attributed to the rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military sector and the development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Furthermore, the increasing use of swarm robotics in warehouses is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=208095486

Browse in-depth TOC on "Swarm Robotics Market"

120 – Tables

45 – Figures

157 – Pages

Swarm Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 0.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 3.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 30.9% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Low awareness about swarm intelligence and reluctance to accept new technology by key industries Key Market Opportunities Integration of swarm intelligence technology with connected cars Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military sector

The military and defense end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the swarm robotics market in 2023.

The military & defense segment is a significant market for swarm robotics. The military & defense typically operate in extreme environments. Swarm robotics has applications in defense and security scenarios, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and battlefield operations. Swarms of autonomous robots can be deployed for coordinated missions, target tracking, or perimeter defense. In 2022, The US Navy is reportedly working towards making the nightmarish drone swarms seen in Call of Duty and movies like Angel has Fallen a reality in modern combat. Furthermore, in 2023, the US is moving to accelerate the development of autonomous drone swarm technologies through its DARPA AMASS (Autonomous Multi-Domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms) program, which has proved effective in the ongoing Ukraine war and simulations showing their decisive effect in a Taiwan contingency scenario.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) is expected to account for the largest share of the swarm robotics market in 2023.

The UGV segment accounted for the largest share of the swarm robotics industry in 2022, and a similar trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The UGV swarm has a number of possible benefits, including preventing injuries by reducing the number of soldiers killed in battle and increasing mobility by allowing the UGV robot to travel to any challenging location that normal humans cannot reach. The increasing usage of this UGV-based swarm robotics in military, agriculture, and other end-use industries is driving the market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=208095486

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the swarm robotics market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for AUVs for mine exploration and oceanographic studies has increased significantly in the past few years. In addition, the rising military capabilities of developing nations, such as South Korea and India, are expected to boost the demand for AUVs and drive the swarm robotics market in Asia Pacific. In addition, owing to the internal political tensions, APAC has been witnessing instability, which has propelled the development of UAVs used for border security. This is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of swarm-based drones in the coming years.

Key players

Key players in the swarm robotics companies include Hydromea (Switzerland), Boston Dynamic (US), SwarmFarm (Australia), Swarm Technology (US), Sentien Robotics (US), Berkeley Marine Robotics (US), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), FARobot, Inc. (Taiwan), K-Team Corporation (Switzerland), KION Group AG (Germany), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=208095486

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Swarm Intelligence Market by Model, Capability (Clustering, Routing, Scheduling, and Optimization), Application (Robotics, Drones, and Human Swarming), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Service Robotics Market by Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Warehouse Robotics Market by Type (AMR, AGV, Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, COBOT, Parallel, Cartesian), Payload Kg (<20, 20-100, 100-200, >200), Function (Transportation, Pick & Place, Palettizing, Packaging), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Household Robots Market by Offering (Products, Services), Type (Domestic, Entertainment & Leisure), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Vacuuming, Lawn Mowing, Pool Cleaning) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Traditional, Collaborative), Component, Payload (Upto 16.00 Kg, 16.01-60.00 Kg, 60.01-225.00 Kg, More than 225 Kg), Application (Handling, Dispensing, Processing), End Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/swarm-robotics-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/swarm-robotics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets