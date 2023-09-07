Swarm Robotics Market worth $3.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

07 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The swarm robotics market is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2023 to USD 3.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 30.9 % during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth is attributed to the rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military sector and the development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Furthermore, the increasing use of swarm robotics in warehouses is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=208095486

Browse in-depth TOC on "Swarm Robotics Market

120 – Tables
45 – Figures
157 – Pages

Swarm Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$ 0.8 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$ 3.0 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 30.9%

Market Size Available for

2019–2028

Forecast Period

2023–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Platform, Application, End-Use Industry and Region

Geographies Covered

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Low awareness about swarm intelligence and reluctance to accept new technology by key industries

Key Market Opportunities

Integration of swarm intelligence technology with connected cars

Key Market Drivers

Rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military sector

The military and defense end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the swarm robotics market in 2023.

The military & defense segment is a significant market for swarm robotics. The military & defense typically operate in extreme environments. Swarm robotics has applications in defense and security scenarios, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and battlefield operations. Swarms of autonomous robots can be deployed for coordinated missions, target tracking, or perimeter defense. In 2022, The US Navy is reportedly working towards making the nightmarish drone swarms seen in Call of Duty and movies like Angel has Fallen a reality in modern combat. Furthermore, in 2023, the US is moving to accelerate the development of autonomous drone swarm technologies through its DARPA AMASS (Autonomous Multi-Domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms) program, which has proved effective in the ongoing Ukraine war and simulations showing their decisive effect in a Taiwan contingency scenario.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) is expected to account for the largest share of the swarm robotics market in 2023.

The UGV segment accounted for the largest share of the swarm robotics industry in 2022, and a similar trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The UGV swarm has a number of possible benefits, including preventing injuries by reducing the number of soldiers killed in battle and increasing mobility by allowing the UGV robot to travel to any challenging location that normal humans cannot reach. The increasing usage of this UGV-based swarm robotics in military, agriculture, and other end-use industries is driving the market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=208095486

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the swarm robotics market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for AUVs for mine exploration and oceanographic studies has increased significantly in the past few years. In addition, the rising military capabilities of developing nations, such as South Korea and India, are expected to boost the demand for AUVs and drive the swarm robotics market in Asia Pacific. In addition, owing to the internal political tensions, APAC has been witnessing instability, which has propelled the development of UAVs used for border security. This is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of swarm-based drones in the coming years.

Key players

Key players in the swarm robotics companies include Hydromea (Switzerland), Boston Dynamic (US), SwarmFarm (Australia), Swarm Technology (US), Sentien Robotics (US), Berkeley Marine Robotics (US), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), FARobot, Inc. (Taiwan), K-Team Corporation (Switzerland), KION Group AG (Germany), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=208095486

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports: 

Swarm Intelligence Market by Model, Capability (Clustering, Routing, Scheduling, and Optimization), Application (Robotics, Drones, and Human Swarming), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Service Robotics Market by Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Warehouse Robotics Market by Type (AMR, AGV, Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, COBOT, Parallel, Cartesian), Payload Kg (<20, 20-100, 100-200, >200), Function (Transportation, Pick & Place, Palettizing, Packaging), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Household Robots Market by Offering (Products, Services), Type (Domestic, Entertainment & Leisure), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Vacuuming, Lawn Mowing, Pool Cleaning) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Traditional, Collaborative), Component, Payload (Upto 16.00 Kg, 16.01-60.00 Kg, 60.01-225.00 Kg, More than 225 Kg), Application (Handling, Dispensing, Processing), End Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/swarm-robotics-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/swarm-robotics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Management Decision Market worth $11.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Top 17 CCUS Companies, Worldwide 2023: By MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.