Swave Photonics Adds Andrew Repton as Vice President of IC Design

News provided by

Swave Photonics

25 May, 2023, 00:01 ET

Industry Veteran Joins Holographic eXtended Reality Technology Innovator

LEUVEN, Belgium, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swave Photonics, an innovator in Holographic eXtended Reality (HXR) technology to bring the metaverse to life, today announced the appointment of Andrew Repton as Vice President of Integrated Circuit Design. Repton brings significant experience and accomplishments leading global design teams, developing high-volume products for demanding applications, and building strong relationships with key foundries and IP providers. 

Prior to joining Swave, Repton served as Vice President of ASIC Engineering at Morse Micro. Previously, he served nearly 28 years at Dialog Semiconductor where he led programs that resulted in power and mixed-signal IC success with high-volume mobile device makers.

"Andrew is a welcome addition to the Swave management team," said Mike Noonen, CEO of Swave. "Andrew is the ideal executive to lead our IC design team to accelerate and maximize Swave's photonics breakthroughs based on standard CMOS processes and economics." 

Swave's Holographic eXtended Reality (HXRtechnology is the Holy Grail of the metaverse, delivering lifelike, high-resolution 3D images indistinguishable from reality. Swave's HXR technology projects lifelike holographic images that eliminate today's AR/VR/XR challenges of focal depth and eye tracking, so viewers can easily focus on nearby and faraway objects. Most importantly, the HXR chips are manufactured using standard CMOS technology, which enables cost-effective scaling.

"It's a privilege to join Swave's dynamic and experienced management team, and I'm excited that we are developing the next world-changing technology," said Repton. "The metaverse is opening doors to a host of innovative applications that are ideally suited for Swave's HXR microchip technology."

Swave technology can also power holographic headsets that deliver immersive 3D AR/VR/XR experiences with stunning high resolution, perfect depth of focus and 180-degree to 360-degree viewing angles, all without the headaches experienced by users of conventional headsets. Applications powered by HXR gigapixel technology will be capable of passing the visual Turing test in which virtual reality is practically indistinguishable from real-world images that humans see with their own eyes.

Swave is expanding its management and engineering teams and hiring in key areas. Visit swave.io to learn more about career opportunities.

About Swave

Swave Photonics is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, and markets holographic chips based on proprietary diffractive photonics technology. Swave's technology was developed over 10 years at imec, the world-leading nano-electronic research and innovation center. Swave's mission is to bring the metaverse to life and enable display manufacturers and content creators to disrupt the visualization market with immersive, ultra-high-resolution, lifelike, true holographic displays. Swave envisions a world where holographic displays give everyone the power to visualize the impossible, collaborate and accomplish more. www.swave.io

SOURCE Swave Photonics

