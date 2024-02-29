SWCA Appoints Scott Slessman as First Chief Growth Officer

PHOENIX, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWCA Environmental Consultants, a global environmental consulting firm, announces the appointment of Scott Slessman as the company's first chief growth officer.

In this newly created position, Slessman will be responsible for achieving SWCA's growth objectives by identifying strategic opportunities, driving sales success across the organization, and developing the next generation of client services consultants at SWCA.

"Throughout his career at SWCA, Scott has demonstrated an impressive track record of creating valuable growth," said Joseph J. Fluder, III, CEO and president of SWCA. "He has played a key role in establishing offices and expanding SWCA's presence in Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. Scott's leadership has been instrumental in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic, adapting business development approaches, and ensuring client satisfaction. His strategic vision, relentless drive, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to our clients, purpose, and core values make him the perfect fit to lead as our first-ever chief growth officer."

Slessman brings more than 30 years of invaluable experience in the environmental consulting industry, having served SWCA in various capacities since 2003. Most recently, as senior vice president of client services, Slessman played a pivotal role in more than tripling SWCA's total annual sales since 2015.

The chief growth officer position joins SWCA's existing c-suite team of Joseph J. Fluder, III, chief executive officer and president; Denis Henry, chief financial officer and executive vice president; Deborah Owens, chief people officer; Linda Lannen, chief technology officer; Robert Kroeger, chief operating officer; Norma Crumbley, chief delivery officer; and Robert Kloepfer, global strategic management officer.

Founded in 1981, SWCA is a 100% employee-owned environmental consulting firm. SWCA provides a full spectrum of environmental services focused on sustainability strategy, environmental planning, natural and cultural resources management, permitting and compliance, water resources, ecological restoration, and disaster and resilience. We combine scientific expertise with in-depth knowledge of regulatory requirements to achieve technically sound, cost-effective solutions for environmental challenges in the U.S. and beyond. www.swca.com

